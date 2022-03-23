Netflix says users have saved 195 years of “wasted” time thanks to the skip intro button

Six years ago people had to face the arduous task than manually fast-forwarding series intros and never landing at exactly the right moment. With such a first world problem before their eyes, on Netflix they tell how the company’s designers sat down to find an idea to solve this and improve the experience of your users.

The improvement appears to be substantial, in fact the company says that on average people press the ‘Skip Intro’ button about 136 million times a day. This has resulted in a “saving” of 195 years in accumulated time, although some say that in exchange for this, they have killed an art.

To jump or not to jump, there is no dilemma, only the option





The truth is that the intros cause many purists to shout to heaven because we are not seeing “the complete work”. But the reality is that although there are many series that have intros that do not cause jumping at all, there are others that are intolerable for many.

Maybe you don’t like the music, or it’s too long, or you’ve seen it so many times that you’re a bit fed up. If on Netflix they justified that the function was necessary because already in 2017 more or less 15% of people advanced the series manually during the first 5 minutesthe usage statistics they manage make it clear that it is something that they like.

The feature, which was initially launched on the web, years ago, is an integral part of Netflix on all platforms. Although now they want to remind us, in case we didn’t know, that if you watch Netflix from a browser just press the “S” key on your keyboard to skip the intro.

In the end, it is dead time that we can skip if we are not interested in seeing the intro again, or if it does not add anything new. Netflix even has buttons to skip recap in case a new season starts with a recap from the previous one. It is an optional function, who wants to appreciate the intro, just don’t skip it.