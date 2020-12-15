Netflix Scolded Again For Poaching Viacom Employees

For the previous few years, Netflix has been seeking to rewrite the employment guidelines in Hollywood. The streaming goliath has unabashedly raided its rivals, providing recruits larger compensation if they are going to depart their present employer even when they’re beneath contract.

This has sparked howls of protest from firm who declare that Netflix is poaching their executives and interfering with its contracts. Netflix has countered that two-year and three-year offers — the usual for midlevel leisure executives — are unlawful and akin to indentured servitude. The streamer has solid its marketing campaign as a combat for worker mobility towards a hidebound employment apply.

However for a second time on Monday, the streamer’s campaign was thwarted in court docket. A Los Angeles Superior Court docket decide dominated in favor of Viacom, which had sued Netflix in 2018. A longtime Viacom worker, Momita SenGupta, had left 19 months earlier than her contract expired to turn into Netflix’s vp of bodily manufacturing for authentic collection.

The ruling comes a 12 months after one other decide ordered Netflix to cease poaching workers from Fox. Netflix is interesting that ruling, however was lately hit with a 3rd anti-poaching lawsuit, this time from Activision Blizzard.

California regulation has lengthy barred employment contracts that last more than seven years. Netflix argues that its rivals are violating that regulation by extending contracts in mid-term, successfully coercing their workers to grant extra years of employment.

However in his ruling, Choose Jon R. Takasugi discovered that Viacom’s contract didn’t violate the regulation.

“After reviewing the related case regulation and legislative historical past of part 2855(a), the Court docket agrees that SenGupta’s contract doesn’t violate the seven-year rule,” Takasugi dominated.

The ruling echoes Choose Marc Gross’ ruling on the identical situation within the Fox case in December 2019.

Takasugi additionally dominated in favor of Viacom’s declare that Netflix had engaged in unfair competitors by searching for to intrude with its contracts. Viacom had requested for an injunction just like the one obtained by Fox, which might bar Netflix from poaching its workers.

In a tentative ruling issued final week, Takasugi indicated that he would grant the injunction. However the ultimate ruling doesn’t embody that language, leaving it unclear what — if any — punishment Netflix will face.

Netflix stated it disagrees with the decide’s ruling.

“Worker mobility and open, honest competitors are on the coronary heart of California’s innovation and financial prosperity,” stated a consultant. “We strongly disagree with the decide’s ruling which we consider wrongly permits Viacom to make use of unfair and illegal contract phrases to forestall its workers from taking a job of their selecting.”