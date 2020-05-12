Netflix Scores Movie Rights to Iconic 1999 US Women’s Soccer Team – Variety

Netflix has scored the rights to Jere Longman’s ebook “The Women of Summer season: The US Women’s Soccer Team and How It Modified The World” to develop right into a characteristic movie. The venture will heart on the 1999 U.S. Women’s Soccer staff, following their journey to the Women’s World Cup and their groundbreaking success.

“Darkest Hour” producer Liza Chasin will produce below her first look deal together with Ándale Productions’ Hayley Stool and Ross Greenburg of Ross Greenburg Productions. Stool optioned the ebook and secured life rights to eight of the U.S. soccer staff’s gamers. 3dot’s Margaret Chernin will work intently with Chasin on the venture. President and CEO of the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup Marla Messing, Jill Mazursky and Krista Smith will function government producers.

Although it wasn’t the primary World Cup for the ladies’s nationwide soccer staff, the championship run helped introduced the group into the worldwide highlight for the primary time. Team USA beat Japan within the Ultimate in penalty kicks with the long-lasting picture of Brandi Chastain ripping off her shirt after sealing the victory with the ultimate kick and placing the staff within the historical past books.

“As a longtime soccer fan, I can nonetheless bear in mind watching that groundbreaking sport in Union Sq..,” mentioned Tendo Nagenda, Vice President, Netflix Movies. “After I moved to Uganda in my teenagers, taking part in soccer was an necessary manner to meet youngsters my very own age (even when our balls had been made up of dried banana leaves). That was additionally true after I left my first job in Los Angeles to take summer season movie courses in New York Metropolis in 1999. In between stealing pictures and areas, my collaborators and I’d stand outdoors bars to see the Women’s World Cup sequence. Watching the USA staff that summer season made me overlook I had no cash and little greater than a dream to feed me. That staff, that aim, and Brandi Chastain’s unforgettable response – wherein she ripped off her shirt and dropped to her knees in astonishment – made me imagine I might do something, and do it my manner.”

The staff was beforehand spotlighted within the HBO documentary “Dare to Dream: The Story of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team,” which was a historical past of your complete program – not simply the 1999 staff – whereas this new tasks marks the primary characteristic devoted totally to the 1999 staff.