Netflix Series Cancels Production After Disputes Over Gay Character

One other Netflix manufacturing has been cancelled, solely this time the collection by no means even made it to air. The Turkish authentic collection If Solely was speculated to be produced by Ay Yapim, Turkey’s main manufacturing firm, for Netflix. Nonetheless, the streaming service opted to cancel If Solely altogether after disputes surfaced over the inclusion of a homosexual character on the TV present.
The drama collection was set to comply with the lives of couple Reyhan and Nadir in a storyline the place the previous who was not pleased in her marriage. In accordance with Selection, Turkish authorities wouldn’t enable the collection to movie within the nation after it was revealed that the script included a homosexual character. As a substitute of adjusting the script for If Solely, the parents at Netflix determined to cancel manufacturing and take the loss, paying pre-production prices as nicely.
If Solely isn’t the one Turkish present Netflix has developed with Ay Yapim. Love 101 made a splash when people on the web started speculating that one of many characters could be revealed as homosexual on the present, with some calling to boycott Netflix over the mere hypothesis. It was confirmed that Love 101 didn’t embody a homosexual character, however those that have been displeased with the concept have been pretty loud about it.
Regardless of the controversy, there are presently 5 Turkish originals being developed at Netflix. The Protector (pictured above) was the primary Turkish TV present launched by the streaming service, which has obtained typically optimistic acclaim. A Netflix consultant didn’t communicate straight concerning the cancellation of If Solely, however cited the streamer’s persevering with efforts to supply authentic Turkish content material. Learn the assertion beneath:
Netflix stays deeply dedicated to our Turkish members and the inventive group in Turkey. We’re pleased with the unimaginable expertise we work with. We presently have a number of Turkish originals in manufacturing — with extra to return — and look ahead to sharing these tales with our members all around the globe.
This isn’t the primary — and certain not the final — grievance Netflix execs have confronted when placing out international content material. Media censorship isn’t new both, with China eradicating six LGBTQ-related scenes from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody and Girl Chicken being censored in Australia for language. Generally, streaming companies censor and edit footage of its personal motion pictures and TV exhibits to suit content material to native censorship guidelines as nicely.
What’s extra, Netflix launched a report earlier this yr that exposed the 9 TV and films the streamer was compelled to tug after authorities demand. In December, The First Temptation of Christ precipitated fairly a stir, with many calling for Netflix to take away the satirical Christmas particular that depicted Jesus as a homosexual man.
