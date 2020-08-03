Netflix Series Cancels Production After Disputes Over Gay Character

The drama collection was set to comply with the lives of couple Reyhan and Nadir in a storyline the place the previous who was not pleased in her marriage. In accordance with Selection, Turkish authorities wouldn’t enable the collection to movie within the nation after it was revealed that the script included a homosexual character. As a substitute of adjusting the script for If Solely, the parents at Netflix determined to cancel manufacturing and take the loss, paying pre-production prices as nicely.