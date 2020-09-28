Netflix Series ‘Dive Membership’ to Shoot in Australia

“Dive Membership,” a 12-episode teen thriller drama will begin filming in Queensland, Australia, from subsequent month. The present will play on world streaming platform Netflix, and on a neighborhood Australian business broadcaster from 2021.

“Dive Membership” follows a bunch of expert teenage divers as they attempt to uncover a mysterious disappearance that may change their small city and one another, ceaselessly. Northern Queensland seaside city Port Douglas will stand in for the fictional Cape Mercy. Hayley McFarlane, Rhiannon Bannenberg and Christine Luby are set because the present’s administrators.

The present is produced by The Steve Jaggi Firm. Put up-production can also be to be dealt with in-state by Brisbane firm Serve Chilled. The manufacturing obtained finance from the Queensland authorities via Display screen Queensland.

“Supporting this manufacturing is one part in our supply of The Far North Queensland Display screen Manufacturing Strategic Plan, which is efficiently producing optimistic financial influence in the area,” mentioned state premier Anna Palaszczuk. “The sequence ‘Dive Membership,’ is at the moment estimated to create in extra of 110 jobs for Queenslanders and inject almost A$8 million ($5 million) into the economic system.”

“The manufacturing of ‘Dive Membership’ will function in compliance with the Queensland Display screen Sector COVID Protected Work Plan developed by the Queensland authorities and Display screen Queensland,” an organization spokesman mentioned.

A number of different movie and TV productions at the moment are cranking up in Australia, the place states and federal businesses months in the past developed protocols for secure working in post-coronavirus circumstances. A better stumbling block for some has been the issue of acquiring insurance coverage insurance policies that cowl a COVID associated incident. That downside might now have been addressed by the creation of a federal authorities finance pool which gives disease-related cowl.

The Steve Jaggi Firm has managed to begin a number of. It not too long ago wrapped “Kidnapped” additionally in Port Douglas. “This Little Love of Mine” shot in Far North Queensland in July, and was the primary function movie to go into manufacturing in the state for the reason that pandemic outbreak. “The Canine Days of Christmas” filmed on the Queensland’s Gold Coast, the place it used the Warner Bros. Film World theme park and hinterland to stand in for Vermont in winter.