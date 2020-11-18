Netflix Series ‘Higher Than Us’ to Get China-Backed Second Season

A group of Russian, U.S and Better China producers is to give a second season to “Higher Than Us,” a sci-fi sequence that was launched as a Netflix Authentic.

The primary season tells the story of a singular, AI-powered, household robotic, with the flexibility to defend itself. When it goes lacking, it’s sought by Moscow murder detectives and the ruthless company which tried to purchase it.

“We didn’t plan to go to China in season two, however the present lends itself completely to be advised in Mandarin and be based mostly in China, as a result of in season one we reveal it’s the Chinese language who designed Arisa, the AI robotic with ‘free will’ towards three Azimov’s guidelines. And now that Cronos Corp has messed issues up, Chinese language creators need what’s left of their unbelievable creation, not with out goal,” says the sequence’ Russia-based showrunner Alex Kessel (Amazon’s “Londongrad”).

His Sputnik Vostok firm has teamed with Steve Chicorel’s Taiwan-based Natural Media Group, and with Gao Qun’s Mainland China-based Wudi Footage (aka WD Footage) for a deal that leverages streaming rights in Better China. Netflix doesn’t function in mainland China, which creates the chance for rights holders to strategy the market independently. (Latest animated characteristic “Over The Moon” went straight to streaming on Netflix in many of the world, however it was co-produced with China’s Pearl Studio which selected to launch it in China with a theatrical launch.)

“Netflix has no involvement within the second season of ‘Higher Than Us’,” a Netflix spokesman advised Selection.

After years of shunning the style, officers in China have within the final two years made a name for extra Chinese language-themed sci-fi content material. The second season of “Higher Than Us” is predicted to make use of a pre-existing China government-approved coproduction settlement for a sci-fi venture involving Gao and Chicorel.

The trio at the moment are structuring “Higher Than Us” season two as a 10-episode sequence which is able to shoot in Beijing and Moscow early within the third quarter of 2021. They’re concurrently in negotiations with Chinese language streaming platforms to safe monetary backing and a broadcast date.

“Attuned to the sci-fi marketplace for all these years, when Gao Qun and I watched this sequence we knew this kind of story can be a match by way of market and authorities censorship. Thanks to the brilliance of Alex Kessel we now are in dialogue with quite a few China streamers to purchase the continued sequence”, stated Chicorel.