Netflix Sets ‘Any person Feed Phil’ Season 3 Premiere Date – Variety

In at the moment’s TV Information Roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date for Season 3 of “Any person Feed Phil” and extra authentic programming, and SiriusXM introduced a weekly stay call-in present hosted by Gayle King.

DATES

Netflix has introduced a slew of launch dates for content material premiering on the service subsequent month. “Reckoning,“ an Australian thriller sequence a couple of dormant serial killer getting as much as his previous habits, premieres on Might 1; “Trial by Media,” a brand new true crime docuseries about how media protection has impacted high-profile trials, debuts on Might 11; “Candy Magnolias,” a romantic drama tailored from Sherryl Woods’ novel sequence of the identical title, will premiere on Might 19; “Ben Platt Reside from Radio Metropolis Music Corridor,” a recording of a stay efficiency by the actor and singer-songwriter, will premiere on Might 20 and Season 3 of “Any person Feed Phil,” the journey documentary sequence offered by Phil Rosenthal, premieres on Might 29.

Historical past has introduced that its six-hour restricted sequence “Grant” will premiere on Might 25 at 9 p.m., airing in three elements over three consecutive nights. The sequence chronicles the lifetime of U.S. normal and president Ulysses S. Grant by way of a mix of dramatic scenes, commentary and archival imagery. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson function government producers for Appian Manner Productions; Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes and Fisher Stevens function government producers for RadicalMedia; Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are government producers for Historical past; Ron Chernow and Brian Volk-Weiss additionally function government producers and Phillip Watson serves as co-executive producer. Watch a brand new trailer for the restricted sequence under.

Lifetime has introduced that it’ll premiere “Married at First Sight: Australia,” an imported spin off of “Married at First Sight” on Might 27 at 9 p.m. Following that premiere, the present will air in two-hour episode blocks on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. The brand new actuality sequence follows twelve {couples} who’re matched by a panel of specialists, documenting their home lives collectively earlier than asking the {couples} if they need to stay collectively or divorce.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has launched a trailer for its upcoming documentary “A Secret Love.” The trailer offers viewers a glimpse on the seven-decade relationship between Terry Donahue and Pat Henschel, who each performed within the ladies’s skilled baseball league and fell in love. The documentary is government produced by Blumhouse, in affiliation with Now This. It premieres on the streamer on April 29. Watch the trailer under.

DEALS

SiriusXM has introduced that “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King will host a weekly stay call-in present on the platform. The sequence has a restricted, six-episode run that begins on April 23 at 2 p.m. PT. King will take calls with Individuals affected by lockdowns and social distancing measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. The decision-in quantity for listeners is (888) 94-STARS, or (888) 947-8277.

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Apple TV Plus has supplied viewers a glimpse on the inventive course of behind its docuseries “Dwelling” in a featurette that Variety has obtained solely. The sequence, which is streaming now, options topics from communities world wide who designed and constructed extraordinary properties. Watch the featurette under.

INITIATIVES

The Gotham Group has partnered with varied non-profits to create Gotham Reads, a YouTube studying house that options 75 high youngsters’s authors, content material creators, screenwriters and performers studying books and explaining parts of their very own inventive course of. The initiative is supposed to deliver new content material to youngsters in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The channel launched at the moment. Tony DiTerlizzi, Gris Grimley, Jerry Spinelli, Butch Hartman and AnnaSophia Robb are among the many first featured topics.

Leisure Studios has introduced a live-streaming comedy occasion to assist and lift cash for Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief group. The occasion will live-stream on the Allen Media Group tv networks Comedy.TV and The Climate Channel, in addition to on the free streaming app Native Now, at 5 pm. PT on Might 9. Comedians who’ve dedicated to taking part embrace Kevin Hart, Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal, Marlon Wayans, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Brad Garrett, Taraji P. Henson, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Kenan Thompson, Marc Maron, Jon Lovitz, Caroline Rhea, Byron Allen, Billy Gardell, Tim Meadows, Jamie Kennedy, Invoice Engvall, Sheryl Underwood and Chris Rock.