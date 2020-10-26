Netflix Sets Peter Webber to Direct Series Sequel to ‘Pickpockets’

Director Peter Webber is getting ready a six-part sequence sequel to his Colombia-set teen drama “Pickpockets” (“Maestros del robo”) for Netflix. The Netflix unique movie, which debuted in 2018, tells the story of aspiring teenage thieves studying how to achieve success pickpockets.

“Apparently, it did very well amongst youngsters,” Webber instructed Selection. “They requested us to do a sequel, so in the meanwhile we’re engaged on six one-hour episodes following up the principle characters.”

The sequel could have a broader scope than the movie. “Because the sequence develops, the places change,” Webber stated. “It’s a bit extra worldwide than the final one.”

British native Webber is at the moment on the El Gouna Movie Competition, the place he’s serving as jury president of the Characteristic Narrative Competitors part. The jury additionally contains iconic Egyptian actor Asser Yassin, “You Will Die at Twenty” writer-director Amjad Abu Alala, Chilean director Rodrigo Sepúlveda, in addition to producer Thierry Lenouvel, co-founder and basic delegate of Cinemed – Mediterranean Movie Competition Montpellier.

Webber additionally up to date Selection on the state of play of his lengthy gestating “The Medusa” venture, in addition to revealing that he’s engaged on an expansion of initiatives, one in every of which is a Spanish tv sequence concept, which he shot a trailer for remotely in the course of the world pandemic.

Webber stated he’s nonetheless attempting to convey “The Medusa” to film theaters. The interval drama set in post-Napoleonic France, centering on the artist and enfant-terrible Théodore Géricault, whose best-known portray is “The Raft of the Medusa,” was set to go into manufacturing in 2017 with Pierce Brosnan, Jesse Eisenberg and Vanessa Redgrave hooked up.

“We’ve come very shut quite a lot of occasions, however it may be tough with a movie like that,” Webber stated. “The world isn’t as curious about movies about artists because it was once I made ‘Lady With a Pearl Earring.’ The market has modified. Typically, movies like this will take 10 years to get to the display.”

It’s why Webber has a number of irons within the fireplace at one-time. Throughout the lockdown, he shot a trailer for a Spanish-language tv sequence that can be pitched to Spanish broadcasters within the coming weeks. It was the one shoot Webber has finished in the course of the COVID-19 hiatus. “The studio and actor have been in Madrid, whereas I used to be in Andalusia,” Webber stated. “The producer didn’t need me to journey they usually couldn’t get insurance coverage for me. So, I had two screens arrange, with two video feeds, and it was an infinite ache, frankly.”

Webber is driving excessive within the Arab world, after the latest unveiling of his Arabic-language tv sequence “Kingdoms of Fireplace,” concerning the reign of the Ottoman Empire’s Selim I and Mamluk Sultanate’s Tuman Bay II, which aired on MBC channels. Its success has “partly been as a result of it’s written from an Arabic slightly than Ottoman viewpoint,” Webber stated. “After I received the decision to do it, it seemed like a loopy journey, and I like loopy adventures.”

The British director of “Hannibal Rising” and “Emperor” admits he doesn’t have such fond recollections of capturing the miniseries “Tutankhamun” for Britain’s ITV. “I’m not curious about doing the usual episodic stuff out of the U.Ok.,” defined Webber. “It’s essential to have enjoyable slightly than executives wanting over your shoulder the entire time. This entire trade has change into extra managed than it used to be. After I did ‘Tutankhamun,’ I had not finished British tv in a very long time, and I used to be stunned by how centralized the management was.”

As president of the El Gouna jury, he stated he’s searching for movies, “that transfer me. I don’t care about one thing which reveals technical aptitude; the winner could have to present some originality. We spend a lot time watching stuff that for one thing to join is sort of a activity. It encourages me that there’s nonetheless some left-field, art-house fashion work occurring on the market.”