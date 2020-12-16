Netflix Sets Pope Francis Documentary Series

Netflix has introduced an unique documentary sequence primarily based on “Sharing the Knowledge of Time,” the award-winning e book written by Pope Francis.

The sequence will recount tales of elders and their lived experiences, informed by the eyes of the youthful era. Ladies and men above the age of 70 from all around the globe will journey with and share their numerous experiences with younger filmmakers beneath the age of 30 who’re from the identical nation.

The elders characterize varied ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds and religions across the globe. They’ll contact upon key themes that every one human beings have in widespread: love, wrestle, work and goals.

The sequence will function Pope Francis in an unique interview, providing a singular viewpoint that may function the widespread thread all through the four-episode sequence.

The e book is edited by Father Antonio Spadaro and was first printed by Loyola Press within the U.S. in 2018 and gained a number of awards in 2019. On the Catholic Press Affiliation E book Awards, the title gained six awards throughout varied classes and the e book additionally gained on the Illumination E book Awards, Dwelling Now E book Awards, Unbiased Press Awards and Finest E book Awards.

The sequence, by Simona Ercolani (“Dottori in Corsia”), is produced by Stand By Me, companion of Asacha Media Group, and shall be made accessible globally on Netflix in 2021.

“The aged have knowledge. They’re entrusted with an important accountability: to transmit their life expertise, their household historical past, the historical past of a neighborhood, of a individuals,” wrote Pope Francis in “Sharing the Knowledge of Time.”

Netflix’s “The Two Popes,” directed by Fernando Meirelles, bowed on Netflix in 2019.