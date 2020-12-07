Netflix Sets Reboot of Australian Young Adult Series ‘Heartbreak Excessive’

Streamer Netflix has commissioned a reboot of standard Australian younger grownup collection “Heartbreak Excessive,” with Fremantle Australia producing alongside Dutch manufacturing firm NewBe.

NewBe acquired the rights from Brian Abel, accomplice of the late Ben Gannon, who created and produced the unique.

The unique collection performed out over seven seasons from 1994 to 1999. Set within the fictional inner-city Sydney college Hartley Excessive, it tackled all the pieces from intercourse, medication and crime, to multiculturalism, racism and rising up. The brand new collection might be set and shot in a Sydney highschool, and deal with younger grownup points of fashionable instances.

The reboot could have eight episodes and is about to debut in 2022.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix’s director of originals in Australia, mentioned: “We haven’t had a rebellious Australian YA collection on display for the reason that unique ‘Heartbreak Excessive,’ so that is properly overdue. The brand new ‘Heartbreak Excessive’ is for younger individuals in Australia at present to really feel seen — showcasing their tales, senses of humor and aesthetics to the world, and reminding everybody that they’re much, a lot cooler than us. It’s additionally for the ’90s youngsters, followers of the unique collection who keep in mind what it’s wish to really feel understood by a TV present, then racking off.”

Myleeta Aga-Williams, Netflix’s director of content material for Southeast Asia and Australia, mentioned: “We’re excited to work with the Fremantle Australia artistic staff to deliver a contemporary take to this iconic Australian collection, and share it with audiences across the globe.”

Fremantle Australia govt producers Chris Oliver-Taylor and Carly Heaton mentioned: “We can’t wait to deliver to Netflix audiences, younger and previous, a very sensible and unashamedly Australian reimagining of ‘Heartbreak Excessive.’”

NewBe’s govt producers Jeroen Koopman and Tarik Traidia mentioned: “It’s been an exciting trip from the beginning; from the primary concept of bringing this childhood gem again to the display to really buying the remake rights from Brian Abel. It’s now as much as us to find out how the story continues for the subsequent gen, some 25 years later.”

All 210 episodes of the unique collection of “Heartbreak Excessive” are streaming now on Netflix.