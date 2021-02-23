Netflix Sets ‘The Irregulars’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In right now’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date for “The Irregulars,” and the Critics Alternative Assn. opened up submissions for its nonfiction awards ceremony.

RENEWALS

ABC renewed excessive mini-golf competitors sequence “Holey Moley” for third and fourth seasons. Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore will return as commentators, as will sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai and govt producer and resident golf professional Stephen Curry. The upcoming seasons characteristic proficient putters of all ages from throughout the U.S. who will compete on an unparalleled, epic impediment golf course in an try and win The Golden Putter trophy and coveted plaid jacket. The season finale brings again winners from every episode to go head-to-head for a money prize. Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media produce the present.

DATES

HBO Max will premiere “Persona: The Darkish Fact Behind Persona Checks” on March 4. The documentary dives into america’ obsession with character testing and the historical past behind the Myers-Briggs Sort Indicator, all of the whereas uncovering the questionable ethics of how character assessments affect our lives. One interviewee sums up the problem within the trailer, which you’ll watch beneath, as: “Persona assessments are ableist, racist, sexist and classist.” “Persona” was commissioned by HBO Max in affiliation with CNN Movies, produced by Dorothy Avenue Photos and directed by Tim Travers Hawkins.

Netflix introduced “The Irregulars” will debut on March 26. The eight-part drama follows the adventures of a pack of troubled teenagers who’re manipulated into fixing crimes for the sinister Dr. Watson and his enterprise accomplice, the elusive Sherlock Holmes. Much more mysterious, the crimes tackle a supernatural edge and a darkish energy emerges — one which the Irregulars should come collectively to defeat. Written and govt produced by Tom Bidwell, the present options Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, Mckell David, Harrison Osterfield, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Royce Pierreson and Clarke Peters. Watch a teaser beneath.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS appointed Darryll Inexperienced as vp and basic supervisor of CBS Tv Stations’ Miami properties. Starting March 8, he’ll oversee WFOR-TV, WBFS-TV, CBSMiami.com and CBSN Miami, a neighborhood direct-to-consumer streaming service set to launch this 12 months. Inexperienced brings with him over three many years of expertise in native broadcasting, most lately serving as vp and basic supervisor of WFTX-TV, Fox’s affiliate in Fort Myers, Fla. He’s additionally a member of the Florida Affiliation of Broadcasters’ board of administrators.

AWARD SHOWS

The Critics Alternative Assn. opened submissions for its third annual “Critics Alternative Actual TV Awards,” which acknowledges excellence in nonfiction and actuality content material. Till submissions shut on Might 14, reveals are eligible for nomination if at the very least six episodes premiered between June 1, 2020 and Might 31, 2021 to at the very least 50 p.c of the overall potential U.S. tv market. Nominations might be introduced on June 2, with the winners revealed a number of weeks in a while June 21. The format of the awards present is but to be decided, although Bob Bain and Joey Berlin are set to function govt producers. Michelle Van Kempen will govt produce for NPACT, the commerce affiliation for nonfiction manufacturing firms.

LATE NIGHT

“Jimmy Kimmel Dwell” will characteristic Hugh Grant, Teyonah Parris and Passenger tonight, and Shailene Woodley, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Kenice Mobley might be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” may have on Pete Buttigieg, The Maintain Regular and Ragha Mehrotra, whereas “The Late Late Present With James Corden” will characteristic Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo and musical visitor Masego, with assist from Don Toliver.

INITIATIVES

The Company for Public Broadcasting will distribute an extra $500,000 to every of the 5 public media organizations that type the Nationwide Multicultural Alliance: Black Public Media, the Heart for Asian American Media, Latino Public Broadcasting, Pacific Islanders in Communications and Imaginative and prescient Maker Media. “Our elevated assist for the Nationwide Multicultural Alliance will construct on that basis and be certain that public media’s content material displays the broadest vary of cultural and social views,” CPB president and CEO Pat Harrison mentioned.