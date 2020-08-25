Netflix Sets ‘Troll’ From ‘Tomb Raider’ Director Roar Uthaug

Netflix will solely launch Norwegian action-adventure characteristic “Troll” from “Tomb Raider” director Roar Uthaug in 2022.

Deep contained in the mountain of Dovre, Norway, one thing gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying all the pieces in its path, the creature is quick approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dweller struggling to cease one thing they thought existed solely in Norwegian folklore.

Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud from Movement Blur, additionally the manufacturing firm behind Norwegian Netflix movie “Cadaver,” will produce.

Uthaug stated: “‘Troll’ is an concept that has been growing behind my thoughts for over 20 years. To lastly have the ability to understand it with the enthusiastic and impressive individuals at Netflix and Movement Blur is actually a dream come true. I can’t wait to unleash this Norwegian monster on the world.”

David Kosse, VP of Worldwide Authentic Movie at Netflix, stated: “We’re extremely proud to carry a Norwegian venture of this scale to the world along with Roar Uthaug and Movement Blur. Roar is an especially expert filmmaker and I’m excited for him to return to his Norwegian roots with this formidable, enjoyable movie.”

“We’re thrilled to carry ‘Troll’ to life, a Norwegian fairy story determine, performed, directed and produced by Norwegians for the worldwide market. We at Movement Blur are ecstatic to lastly announce this collaboration with director Roar Uthaug and Netflix”, stated producers Espen Horn and Kristian Strand Sinkerud.

Uthaug’s credit additionally embody “The Wave,” Norway’s first catastrophe movie. In the meantime, Movement Blur are behind options “Amundsen,” “The 12th Man” and collection “The Oil Fund.”