Netflix Shares Launch Date, Trailer for Money Heist Follow Up Sky Rojo

Netflix Spain’s most highly-anticipated collection launch of 2021, “Sky Rojo,” the brand new authentic from “Money Heist” creators Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, will launch worldwide on March 19. To rejoice the premiere announcement, Netflix has shared a brand new high-octane trailer certain to get viewers’ blood pumping.

Accompanied by a punk rock cowl of Rosalia’s international mega-hit “Con Altura,” the trailer demonstrates how Pina and Martínez will shift away from the darkish, nearly noir aesthetics of “Money Heist” and embrace a drug-fueled, brightly coloured, blood-spattered pallet for the brand new collection in a mixture of genres the 2 have dubbed “Latin Pulp.” One factor certain to stay nonetheless, is Pina and Martínez’s penchant for humor, evident within the trailer’s scant dialogue, restricted to “Meow” and “Good boy.”

“Sky Rojo” can be a departure in format for the showrunners, who commerce within the hour-long episodes of “Money Heist” for eight punchy, 25-minute episodes this time spherical, to be copied within the collection’ already-confirmed second season.

“Sky Rojo” is headlined by the powerhouse worldwide trio of Spain’s Verónica Sanchez (“Gordos”), Argentine actor-singer-songwriter Lali Espósito (“That’s Not Dishonest”) and Cuban standout Yany Prado (“Tres Milagros”). The three are joined by an equally spectacular group of antagonists in Asier Etxeandia (“Ache and Glory”), Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“30 Cash”) and Enric Auquer (“Good Life”).

Within the collection, the three feminine leads, unique dancers on the Las Novias Membership, group on a chaotic odyssey of escape filled with hazard each step of the way in which. To outlive overwhelming odds and murderous adversaries, the three should depend on their friendship and a shared energy that proves to be higher than the sum of its elements.

“We wished ‘Sky Rojo’ to have the identical frenetic motion as at all times, however to make use of that 25-minute runtime to underline the dynamic nature of the plot: the getaway, the race for survival. The third act of a film or an episode is the place all of the power converges to supply essentially the most vibrant explosion of all of the conflicts which are being narrated. What we got down to do was to make a continuing third act, to funnel our complete story by means of that frenzied power,” stated Pina and Martínez.

The collection was filmed on location in Madrid and the Canary Island of Tenerife, with season two already confirmed at Netflix. It’s produced by Vancouver Media, with creators Pina and Martínez joined by Jesús Colmenar as govt producers. Colmenar can be a part of the collection co-directing group which incorporates Óscar Pedraza, David Victori, Albert Pintó, Javier Quintas and Eduardo Chapero-Jackson.

David Barrocal, David Oliva, Javier Gómez Santander, Juan Salvador López and Mercedes Rodrigo joined Pina and Martínez within the collection’ writers’ room.