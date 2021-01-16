Netflix Shares ‘Selena: The Collection’ Part 2 Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, Netflix gave a premiere date to Part 2 of “Selena: The Collection,” and Apple TV Plus provided a primary have a look at Season 2 of “For All Mankind.”

CASTING

CBS All Entry shared that Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb and Samara Weaving will visitor star on the fourth season of “No Exercise.” The comedy sequence follows a bunch of cops, criminals and staff, with Season 4 particularly centering round star Patrick Brammall’s character and his disillusioned experiences after lastly changing into an FBI agent like he all the time dreamed. It should additionally characteristic the characters as animated variations of themselves. Returning visitor stars who appeared in prior seasons and can reprise their roles are Joe Keery, Sunita Mani, Bob Odenkirk and Amy Sedaris.

DATES

Netflix‘s “Selena: The Collection” will return for Part 2 on Could 14, the streamer introduced, additionally sharing that 25 million households tuned into the primary a part of the sequence. “Selena: The Collection” portrays points of well-known Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla and her journey to stardom, slightly than weaving the story round her tragic demise. It focuses on her household’s experiences coping with her explosive progress right into a Latin music icon after beginning with simply small gigs. Created by Moises Zamora, the present stars Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, Seidy López, Jesse Posey and Natasha Perez. Take a look at some first look pictures from the upcoming episodes under.

(*2*)

Netflix additionally introduced plans for 2 Bear Grylls interactive specials, with the primary venture, “Animals on the Free: A You Vs. Wild Film,” premiering Feb. 16. The title and date of the opposite interactive particular might be introduced at a later date, with plans to premiere it this yr. Within the first venture, Grylls leads viewers on a mission to return numerous animals to their fenced-in wildlife sanctuary after a part of the fence is ripped open. The viewer can have interaction with the particular by deciding on totally different choices, which could even allow them to encounter a secret mission. Watch a trailer for “Animals on the Free” under.

NBC introduced that “Younger Rock” and “Kenan” will each premiere on the community on Jan. 16, with “Younger Rock” airing at 8 p.m. and “Kenan” following instantly after at 8:30 p.m. The first present paperwork the lifetime of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from childhood and as he grows up, with Joseph Lee Anderson, Uli Latukefu and Adrian Groulx every portraying the actor at a special age. The present is created by Johnson and Nahnatchka Khan, each of whom government produce alongside Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia. Kenan Thompson stars in “Kenan,” a present a few widowed husband who works to boost his daughters as a single father. He enlists the help of his brother and father-in-law to get the job carried out whereas additionally balancing his profession because the host of Atlanta’s quantity two morning present. The sequence’ government producers are Thompson, Lorne Michaels, David Caspe, Jackie Clarke, Ken Whittingham and Andrew Singer.

Meals Community and Discovery Plus introduced that “Cupcake Guys Coaching Camp,” a particular following two former professional soccer gamers who turned their focus to cupcakes (Brian “Rak” Orakpo and Michael “Griff” Griffin), will premiere Feb. 6. Will probably be made accessible on Discovery Plus that day, with its Meals Community premiere at 1 p.m. The particular options three rivals who every have 48 hours to bake and promote as a lot as they’ll. The baking duo and “Little Bryan” Hynson, who handles the enterprise, will lend them support and in the end award the winner with an funding into their enterprise. The particular is produced by SMAC Leisure, Spoke Studios, ITV America and The Story Lab, Inc.

Netflix‘s Kevin James-led comedy sequence “The Crew” is ready to premiere on Feb. 15, the streamer introduced in the present day. The present, which particulars the lives of a Nascar crew chief and his workforce of staff, is scheduled to coincide with Nascar’s Daytona 500 occasion on Feb. 14. The present’s preliminary plot revolves across the workforce’s proprietor passing on the mantle to his daughter, who hopes to modernize points of the workforce’s operation. Directed by Andy Fickman, the sequence additionally stars Freddie Stroma, Jillian Mueller, Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot. Paris Berelc and Bruce McGill are set to visitor star. Watch a trailer under.

BET introduced that each the Season 2 premiere of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval” and the TV debut of “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” might be on Feb. 16. Tyler Perry government produces, directs and serves as author for the 2 tasks, additionally starring in “Madea’s Farewell Play” because the titular character. The play marked Perry’s closing set of performances as Madea, and its plot facilities round a household gathering through which she imparts knowledge on her grandchildren. It’s scheduled to air at 8 p.m. “The Oval” offers with a universe the place an interracial household takes over the presidency, however their excellent look is nothing however a facade. The new season will premiere at 10:30 p.m., with subsequent episodes airing at 9 p.m., and the present depicts the workings of assorted staffers and aids tasked with preserving the ship afloat. Michelle Sneed additionally government produces the sequence.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus unveiled a trailer for Season 2 of its drama sequence, “For All Mankind,” a present that imagines what would have occurred if Russia beat the U.S. to the moon, upping the ante for the area race and resulting in a unending competitors for sources and army energy outdoors the Earth’s ambiance. Stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Jodi Balfour, Krys Marshall and Sonya Walger might be joined in Season 2 by Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Casey W. Johnson. The new episodes will happen beginning in 1983 as this alternate timeline’s Chilly Warfare tensions are furthered by competitors for resource-rich land on the moon. Watch the trailer under.

LATE NIGHT

