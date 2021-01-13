Netflix shows a preview of its movie premieres for 2021

If you want to enjoy good movies from the comfort of your home, this 2021 you will put on your boots with Netflix. The popular streaming platform has presented a preview of its movie premieres for 2021.

More than 70 titles that cover all genres (comedy, drama, romance, western, thriller, action, horror, science fiction, musical and animation), as well as formats (cinema, documentaries and stand up comedy) and that reinforce its commitment to local content without neglecting big international names. You can take a look at some of those titles below via a newly released trailer.

And best of all, we will have an exclusive premiere every week. Among the most anticipated international titles are Don’t Look Up, with a heart-stopping cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothée Chalamet, accompanied by international pop stars like Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Nor can we forget the fast-paced action thrillers Red Notice, starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder. We will also have action films with great actors, such as The Last Mercenary, starring Jan-Claude Van Damme, Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa, or Escape From Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth, among others.

On the other hand, Netflix has also confirmed that it will dedicate a space in its plan to release films with stories directed by and starring women. From Bruised, the first film directed by and starring Halle Berry, to the comedy Thunder Force, in which Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer become superheroes.

Other notable premieres may be the western The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, the long-awaited Malcolm & Marie, directed by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya and John David Washington, or even the already announced Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, played by Ana de Armas and produced by Brad Pitt.

Finally, Netflix will return to bet this 2021 on original national content. Among the Spanish films we find the romantic comedies We were songs, directed by Juana Macías and starring María Valverde and Álex González, and Loco por ella, directed by Dani de la Orden and starring Álvaro Cervantes and Susana Abaitua. Also notable is the thriller directed by Lluís Quílez and starring Javier Gutiérrez and Karra Elejalde, Bajocero. Without forgetting the recently announced new comedy special, Hate, by Dani Rovira, in which the actor brings his most sincere, delusional and unfiltered vision of the human being in these times.