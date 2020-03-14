Netflix shows including Stranger Things suspend production due to coronavirus

Netflix has opted to suspend production on all of its scripted initiatives within the US and Canada because the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the movie and TV business.

Hit sci-fi sequence Stranger Things and upcoming Ryan Murphy movie The Promenade are among the many initiatives to be affected – with the shut downs set to final for not less than two weeks from Monday 16th March.

The streaming platform’s initiatives at the moment filming outwith North America are being assessed on a case by case foundation – including fantasy sequence The Witcher, which is at the moment prepping for a second season.

In the meantime US community FX has taken comparable measures because it makes an attempt to cope with the continued pandemic.

Production on shows including Donald Glover’s extremely acclaimed comedy sequence Atlanta and the fourth run of Noah Hawley’s anthology sequence Fargo have each been placed on maintain, as have drama Snowfall and upcoming comedian e book adaptation Y: The Final Man.

As with Netflix, the delays will final for not less than two weeks – though there’s an opportunity this might be prolonged because the state of affairs continues to develop.

A number of movies and TV shows have had their production and launch schedules thrown into disarray because of the worldwide outbreak – including blockbuster movies comparable to James Bond film No Time To Die and Disney’s live-action Mulan remake.

For a listing of all of the movies and TV shows which have been affected by the virus, examine right here.