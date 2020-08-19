Netflix ‘Shuffle Play’ Feature Randomly Streams Selected Titles

Netflix has launched a worldwide take a look at of “Shuffle Play,” a characteristic for indecisive subscribers that begins streaming a random title based mostly on their viewing historical past or playlists.

The concept, after all, is to offer one more option to encourage Netflix customers to observe extra content material on the service — even when they don’t know what, precisely, they wish to watch — and probably get hooked on a brand new TV present or film. At the moment, “Shuffle Play” is being examined solely on connected-TV units.

“The aim of the take a look at is to make it simpler for members to seek out one thing to observe,” a Netflix spokesperson mentioned. The corporate plans to make use of the findings from the take a look at to ultimately roll out a “shuffle” characteristic completely on Netflix: “The hope is to completely productize one thing,” the rep mentioned.

The titles served up by Netflix once you hit “Shuffle Play” will probably be both exhibits or films much like ones you’ve watched beforehand; titles in genres you’ve considered; or content material you will have saved within the “My Listing” part.

Accessible worldwide to a portion of Netflix’s person base, the “Shuffle Play” button exhibits up in one in every of three locations (or all three): beneath the profile row within the startup display screen; within the “billboard” space on the house display screen of a person’s profile; or on the TV menu sidebar.

Netflix first examined the same characteristic in 2019 with a random-episode button on its Android app, which was accessible for choose TV exhibits. The corporate then started a second spherical of testing in July 2020 globally with “Shuffle Play.”

Netflix’s latest shuffle take a look at was first reported by TechCrunch, which noticed a number of person posts on social media concerning the characteristic, together with this one:

“Shuffle Play” is one in every of a number of content-discovery options that Netflix has launched to spur extra viewing, as TechCrunch famous.

A kind of has been Netflix’s autoplay of previews once you’re looking the menu — which the streamer lastly conceded was fairly irritating to many individuals. This previous February, it added the flexibility for viewers to disable autoplay of previews. “Some folks discover this characteristic useful. Others not a lot,” Netflix mentioned on Twitter in asserting the change.