Netflix Snaps Up Berlinale Panorama Standout ‘Shine Your Eyes’ – Variety

Set in opposition to the background of Nigeria’s vibrant Igbo group in downtown São Paulo, Matías Mariani’s “Shine Your Eyes” has been acquired by Netflix, which can launch the movie on July 29.

The worldwide licensing deal was closed with Netflix Africa, which is probably going eager to leverage the star energy of lead I.C. Ukeje, whose profession has bridged worldwide titles (“Half of a Yellow Solar,” with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton) and multi-prized Nigerian motion pictures (“Two Brides and a Child,” “Confusion Na Wa”).

In Brazil, “Shine Your Eyes” is scheduled for theatrical launch in November, COVID-19 permitting, from main impartial movie distributor Vitrine Filmes, earlier than it’s made obtainable on Netflix.

Mariani’s fiction function debut, “Shine Your Eyes,” world premiered to broad acclaim at February’s Berlinale, in its most important Panorama sidebar.

The Netflix deal is an enormous coup for Paris-based gross sales agent MPM Premium and Mariani himself, a producer on Heitor Dhalia’s seminal 2007 Sundance-selected “Drained” and “Adrift,” which performed Cannes Un Sure Regard in 2009, and screenwriter on Julia Murat’s “Pendular,” a 2017 Berlinale Fipresci Award winner.

Netflix’s acquisition comes at a time when a close to complete freeze on state funding for Brazilian cinema imposed by Jair Bolsonaro’s authorities from final 12 months, and compounded by rampant COVID-19 contagion, has transformed world streaming platforms into one of many solely main sources of movie income within the nation.

Consolidating Mariani’s repute as a expertise to trace in Brazil, Netflix’s acquisition additionally informs a wider technique of ramping up involvement in Brazilian motion pictures that tackle Brazil’s Black group.

In 2018, simply 4% of funding purposes for Brazil’s Fundo Sectorial do Audiovisual got here from Black filmmakers. This 12 months, the 2 greatest Brazilian motion pictures at Berlin — competitors entry “All of the Useless Ones” and “Shine Your Eyes” — each concentrate on Brazil’s majority Black inhabitants, as Brazilian cinema and TV drives into variety.

“Shine Your Eyes” transcends its setting and options Black protagonists who mirror on the burden of cultural custom, household dynamics and id.

Its dreamlike psychological thriller format is ready in movement when Amadi (Ukeje), a musician from Lagos in his 30s, flies to São Paulo to search out his older brother Ikenna (Royal Shakespearian actor Chukwudi Iwuji), who has gone lacking. Amadi quickly discovers that Ikenna was not the distinguished mathematician he makes himself out to be on-line.

Whereas Ikenna searches for a way to the universe, Amadi tries to forge his personal id as he grates on the custom of the Nigerian Igbo group of the primary born taking accountability for a complete household, which can turn into his burden if his brother is lifeless. Amadi additionally senses the potential for reinventing himself in São Paulo by an more and more heat relationship with Emília, Ikenna’s Brazilian ex-girlfriend.

Each Ukeje and Iwuji are Igbos. Aided by Igbo co-screenwriter Chika Anadu, “Shine Your Eyes” paints a portrait of São Paulo’s Black group that’s by no means patronizing nor one in every of social-issue-driven abject poverty.

“Chukwudi [Iwuji] mentioned that to have characters who will not be dwelling from hand-to-mouth, who will not be a lot topic to the future of issues as a result of they’re determined, is in itself an act of subversion, particularly for those who’re doing Black characters,” Mariani mentioned in an prolonged interview with Variety at Berlin. “That is closely political, giving company to characters like that, [and] giving subjectivity, creating characters with wealthy interior lives.”

“Shine Your Eyes” is produced by Brazil’s Primo Filmes, and co-produced by France’s MPM Movie, Brazil’s Tabuleiro Information and São Paulo’s Spcine, with the assist of France’s CNC and Cinema du Monde program,