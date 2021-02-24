Netflix Spain Unveils 2021-22 Film Slate

Netflix and Federation Spain, the Spanish division of Paris and L.A.-based Federation Leisure, are teaming to provide “Las niñas de cristal,” a psychological drama set towards the world of classical ballet that toplines “Cash Heist” and “Elite” star Maria Pedraza.

The film is one spotlight in Netflix’s first announcement of a production-distribution slate targeted solely on Spanish unique films. The eight titles it profiles which are transferring into manufacturing or set for launch in 2021 and 2022 are an indication of Netflix ramping up its manufacturing of Spanish films as a part of its guess on Spanish scripted TV and flicks, with Spain punching above its weight within the variety of Netflix originals in comparison with Spanish subscribers. The Netflix slate highlights:

“Las niñas de cristal”

Alison Parker in “Cash Heist” and Guzmán’s fated sister Marina in “Elite,” in “Las niñas de cristal” Pedraza performs Irene, a classical ballet dancer who replaces the prima ballerina at Spain’s Ballet Clásico Nacional after her predecessor’s suicide. Irene can be directed by famed real-life Spanish choreographer Antonio Ruz. The primary manufacturing announcement from Federation Spain, which goals to take new expertise to the following degree in Spain and abroad, “Las Niñas de cristal” is produced by Federation Spain’s Nacho Manubens, Juan Solá, Toni Sevilla and Mark Albala. Directed by Jota Linares, who already helmed “Who Would You Take to a Abandoned Island?” for Netflix, the brand new movie, which went into manufacturing in Madrid on Feb. 8, activates a theme which obsesses the director, he mentioned: “Discovering a spot on the planet.”

La bestia

“La Bestia”

Coming in 2022,“La Bestia,” (The Beast), from David Casademunt, an alumnus of Madrid’s ECAM movie college’s prestigious Incubator program, tells the frontier story of a household which lives remoted from the remainder of society and whose peaceable way of life is upended by the looming presence of a terrifying creature that may put to check the ties that bind them. Produced by Rodar y Rodar, the screenplay began as an thought in 2012, however really kicked off in 2017 when it was chosen at Filmarket Hub’s Sitges Pitchbox to go to Ventana Sur the place it participated within the Blood Window pitching periods, later that includes at Toronto’s TIFF Business: Filmmaker Lab.

“A mil kilómetros de la Navidad”

Comedy ace Álvaro Fernández Armero has teamed with Netflix on his newest function, “A mil kilómetros de la Navidad.” Written by Francisco Arnal (“Allí abajo”) and Daniel Monedero (“Perdiendo el Este”). the movie is produced by Kiko Martínez (“Orígenes Secretos”) and Nadie es Perfecto and began taking pictures over the 2020 Christmas vacation season throughout Spain. Lead actor Tamar Novas, who was introduced final yr, can be joined by Andrea Ros, Peter Vives, Fermí Reixach and Verónica Forqué. Scheduled to launch for the 2021 vacation season.

A mil kilometros de la Navidad.

“Loopy About Her”

Arriving later this week, Feb. 26, “Loopy About Her” is produced by Mad About You and Saturday Films. Directed by Dani de la Orden (“Barcelona Christmas Evening”), this romantic comedy stars Adú Álvaro Cervantes (“Hanna”) as a person fortunate sufficient to spend the night time with the woman of his desires, performed by Patria Susana Abaitua (“Compulsión”), earlier than studying that she has simply escaped a psychological hospital. Undeterred, the younger man decides to falsify medical data and free his idyllic love, however in doing so learns that he would possibly probably not know what he needs in any case.

“Xtremo”

One other 2022 title, “Xtremo,” billed as one in every of Spain’s first full-on motion thriller films, stars Oscar Jaenada (“Luis Miguel,” “Hernán”) and motion specialist Teo García. Directed by Daniel Benmayor, “Xtremo” additionally marks the primary manufacturing of Showrunner Movies, the brand new manufacturing firm arrange by Spanish gross sales agent Vicente Canales and associate Julieta Videla.

“Fuimos Canciones”

Primarily based on Elísabet Benavent’s best-selling novel “Canciones y recuerdos” (Songs and Recollections), “Fuimos Canciones” stars María Valverde (“Exodus: Gods and Kings”) as Maca, a 30-year-old girl doing her finest to search out happiness on the planet, however unfulfilled in her profession working for a Miranda Priestly-like boss within the trend trade. Simply as she begins discovering her approach, her ex-boyfriend Leo, performed by Alex González (“X-Males: First Class”), reappears, opening previous wounds. Goya nominee Juana Macías (“Planes para mañana”) heads the mission, written by Laura Sarmiento. Longtime Netflix contributors Zeta Studios (“Élite”) produce.

“Centauro”

Coming in 2022, “Centauro” is billed as an adrenaline-pumping thriller from director Daniel Calparsoro (“Sky Excessive”), based mostly on the 2017 French-Belgian movie “Burn Out.” The Spanish model will star Àlex Monner (“Polseres Vermelles”), Begoña Vargas (“Alta Mar”) and Carlos Bardem (“Cell 211”).

“Amore de Madre”

“Amore de Madre,” additionally slotted for 2022, is the most recent comedy from director Paco Caballero (“Perdiendo el Este”) which stars Carmen Machi (“Prison”) and Quim Gutiérrez (“Benefits of Travelling by Practice”) as a mom and son who share the younger man’s honeymoon after he’s left on the altar. Equivalent Footage and Mom’s Love Film Manufacturing produce with Netflix.

Made on Feb. 24, the Netflix slate announcement comes as extra Spanish films are demonstrating a break-out attraction in worldwide mirroring that of Spain’s famed TV collection, tapping into a brand new technology of cineastes who draw on Spain’s wealthy custom of social concern style films.

Socially resonant sci-fi horror film Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s “The Platform” (“El Hoyo”), bowed on Netflix in March 2020 to change into for some days the most-watched film on Netflix within the U.S.

Netflix’s new Spanish film slate comes lower than a month after the discharge of “Under Zero.” Produced by Morena Movies and marking the second film from Spain’s Lluis Quílez, the jail break come revenge thriller bowed on Netflix on Jan. 29 to change into its No. 1 most watched film in 55 nations in line with impartial web site FlixList.

Netflix is producing extra upcoming originals in Spain than another nation outdoors the U.S., aside from the U.Ok. and Japan, in line with London-based Ampere Evaluation.