Netflix StreamFest to Test Free Access for 48 Hours, Starting in India

Netflix is planning a brand new promotion: letting everybody in a given nation entry the service for free for a weekend.

The corporate will first launch a take a look at of the 48-hours-for-free promo in India, COO and chief product officer Greg Peters stated in the earnings interview posted after Netflix reported third-quarter 2020 outcomes.

“An concept we’re enthusiastic about — and we’ll see the way it goes — [is] we expect that giving everybody in a rustic entry to Netflix free for a weekend might be an effective way to expose a bunch of recent folks to the wonderful new tales we’ve got… [to] actually create an occasion and hopefully get a bunch of these of us to enroll,” Peters stated.

The transfer comes after Netflix earlier this month ended its free 30-day trial provide in the U.S. On the time, an organization rep stated it’s taking a look at totally different advertising and marketing promotions in the U.S. however declined to present particulars.

Netflix is asking the two-days-for-free promotion “StreamFest,” as reported beforehand by Protocol, and it’s kicking off the primary one Dec. 4 in India. Relying on the outcomes, it might broaden the take a look at to different markets in the long run.

Amongst its different subscriber-acquisition ways, Netflix this summer season launched the Netflix Watch Free web site, which gives a smattering of flicks (together with Sandra Bullock thriller “Fowl Field”) and episodes (together with the pilot of “Stranger Issues”) accessible free to stream with out a membership.

Within the post-earnings interview, Peters declined to touch upon when Netflix could resolve to improve pricing in varied markets. The corporate earlier this month hiked Netflix’s Commonplace HD two-stream plan in Canada from $14 to $15 (Canadian).

There’s no algorithm to resolve when the corporate will increase pricing, in accordance to Peters. “We do an evaluation: Can we consider that we’re actually delivering extra worth to members?” he stated, including that “a North Star we maintain shut to our coronary heart in this complete course of is we expect that we’re simply unimaginable leisure worth — and we very a lot need to stay an unimaginable worth as we proceed to enhance the service and develop.”

Netflix had a blistering first half of 2020 when it added a web 25.86 million streaming prospects, however fell brief on Q3 expectations. The corporate gained 2.2 million subs worldwide (versus its earlier 2.5 million forecast) and web earnings have been under Wall Road consensus estimates.