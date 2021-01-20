Netflix surpasses 200 million subscribers

Netflix has increased the number of subscribers by 8.5 million, which means that the total number of members has exceeded 200 million. The platform has had a boom due to COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to keep people in their homes.

In the latest earnings report, Netflix announced that they have surpassed 200 million subscribers. “For all of last year, we surpassed 37 million paying members, surpassing 25 billion in annual profits … and increasing profits by 76%.

With 200 million, Netflix becomes the platform with the most subscribers in the world, although the competition is heating up: in December, Disney reported that it was already reaching 86 million subscribers.

HBO Max hopes to play a big streaming role this year for Warner’s dual premieres. Still, Netflix prepares great releases, like Army of the Dead.

A week ago, Netflix showed a preview of its movie releases this year; more than 70 titles that cover all genres (comedy, drama, romance, western, thriller, action, horror, science fiction, musical and animation), as well as formats (cinema, documentaries and stand up comedy) and that reinforce its commitment to local content without neglecting big international names.