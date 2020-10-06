Netflix Takes Cannes, Sitges Horror Title ‘The Swarm’

Netflix has acquired world rights to French director Simply Philippot’s Cannes Critics’ Week 2020 Label horror thriller “The Swarm.”

Written by Jérôme Genevray (“Vieux con”) and Franck Victor (“Philosophie”), the movie is ready in rural France. It stars French actress Suliane Brahim (“The Specials”) as a single mom who’s struggling to get her grasshopper farm off the bottom till she discovers her livestock thrive on human blood. She develops a connection together with her demanding swarm, which distances her from her two kids and places her at odds with native farmers.

Netflix’s deal for the movie was overseen by Wild Bunch Intl., and consists of all territories excluding France, Spain and China.

“The Swarm” will stream on Netflix from Dec. 4. Producers Capricci Movies and The Jokers Movies will launch it theatrically in France Nov. 4, whereas Capricci’s Spanish arm will launch it in Spain on Nov. 20.

“The Swarm” was amongst 5 options and 10 shorts chosen for Cannes Critics’ Week’s particular 2020 Label. It obtained its large display world premiere at France’s Angoulême Francophone Pageant in August and can make its worldwide debut on the Sitges Catalonian Intl. Movie Pageant Oct. 18, the place it’s within the official implausible competitors.

Philippot’s quick “Acide” performed Sundance in 2019, the place it was a nominee for the quick movie grand jury prize. It received awards on the Brukivka Intl. Movie Pageant, Durban Intl. Movie Pageant and the IndieFlicks Brief Movie Pageant. One other wanting his, “Ses souffles,” received greatest quick on the Sedicicorto Intl. Movie Pageant.

“The Swarm” is his first characteristic movie.