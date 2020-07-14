Netflix takes down Derry Girls season 2 after streaming it “too early”

Whereas many Derry Girls followers had been excited in regards to the latest arrival of season two on Netflix, the Irish comedy’s second sequence has been swiftly faraway from the platform after simply 5 days.

The second sequence of the Channel Four sitcom, which follows 5 pals rising up in Northern Irish metropolis Derry in the course of the Troubles within the 1990’s, aired in March final yr and landed on Netflix on Thursday ninth July. Nevertheless, it appears as if the streamer added sequence two before it was meant to.

“It seems to be like we had been a bit early with this one so have needed to take season two down for now,” Netflix wrote on its UK and Eire Twitter web page.

“We’ll let when it’s coming again as quickly as we are able to. Within the meantimes, it’s out there now on All 4.”

UPDATE: it seems to be like we had been a bit early with this one so have needed to take season two down for now. We’ll let when it’s coming again as quickly as we are able to. Within the meantime, it’s out there now on All 4. https://t.co/UQR5dZvqeb — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) July 14, 2020

The primary sequence of Derry Girls, which aired on Channel Four in 2018, continues to be out there on Netflix for subscribers to observe.

Followers of the comedy have been pining after the present’s third sequence, which was commissioned in April 2019 and resulting from begin filming in June this yr in line with star Nicola Coughlan (Claire), nonetheless as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, manufacturing has been halted.

“We had been meant to start out filming round now,” she informed Angela Scanlon’s Thanks A Million podcast.”however filming has been placed on maintain for now which sucks, and we’re all actually excited to return and begin once more and see the scripts as a result of we truly haven’t.”

The upcoming season is also the present’s final, in line with actor Tommy Tiernan who performs Erin’s dad Gerry. “That is [the] final sequence, I feel. So far as I do know that is the final sequence,” he informed Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio present in March.

Nevertheless, Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee rapidly jumped on Twitter to make clear the state of affairs, tweeting: “I’m at the moment within the thick of writing sequence 3. Who is aware of what the longer term holds for The Derry Girls however please don’t fear…we’re plotting!”

Derry Girls season one is offered to stream on Netflix, with season two out there on All4. If you happen to’re on the lookout for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.