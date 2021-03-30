Netflix Targets Net Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by End of 2022

Netflix says it has a plan to hit web zero greenhouse fuel emissions by the top of 2022, with an enormous half of the streaming big’s efforts geared toward working extra eco-friendly movie and TV productions.

The “Net Zero + Nature” plan was outlined Tuesday in a weblog publish by Emma Stewart, PhD, who joined Netflix as its first sustainability officer final fall. At Netflix, “we aspire to entertain the world,” she wrote. “However that requires a liveable world to entertain.”

In 2020, Netflix estimates its carbon footprint was 1.13 million metric tons, down barely from 1.31 million the 12 months prior (principally on account of delayed content material productions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic). Roughly 50% of that was generated by the bodily manufacturing of Netflix movies and sequence, together with third-party initiatives licensed as Netflix-branded originals. One other 45% got here from company operations (e.g. workplace area) and bought items (like advertising and marketing spend) and 5% was attributed to web cloud suppliers like Amazon Internet Companies and Netflix’s Open Join content material supply community.

Netflix’s Net Zero + Nature strategy encompasses three steps: decreasing emissions, aligning with the Paris Settlement’s objective to restrict international warming to 1.5°C; investing in initiatives that forestall carbon from getting into the environment; and investing in initiatives that take away carbon. (Netflix says its objective of reaching web zero CO2 emissions is the next commonplace than “carbon impartial,” which doesn’t require reductions in greenhouse fuel emissions.)

By 2030, Netflix is aiming to scale back direct and oblique greenhouse fuel emissions (Scope 1 and a couple of emissions) by 45%, in keeping with the steerage from the Science Based mostly Targets Initiative, a partnership amongst CDP, the U.N. International Compact, World Sources Institute (WRI) and the World Broad Fund for Nature (WWF).

Within the close to time period, Netflix is investing most of its efforts into chopping emissions for movie and TV productions by means of practices that it hopes will affect the bigger trade. Some of these methods embody utilizing native crews as a substitute of flying in groups; utilizing electrical autos as a substitute of gas-powered ones; utilizing extra LED lighting; and decreasing on-set diesel mills.

Stewart cited two examples of Netflix’s efforts to “decarbonize” by means of funding: The Lightning Creek Ranch undertaking in Oregon, aiming to protect North America’s largest bunchgrass prairie, and the Kasigau Hall REDD+ Challenge in Kenya to guard the area’s dryland forest.

Observe that excluded from Netflix’s estimate are greenhouse gases generated by the units that its greater than 200 members globally use to entry the service in addition to the tools ISPs use to ship the streaming content material. Stewart stated that’s as a result of “web service suppliers and system producers have operational management over the design and manufacturing of their tools, so ideally account for these emissions themselves.”

That stated, Netflix joined a analysis effort referred to as DIMPACT that’s establishing consensus on how you can measure the footprint of streaming and different web makes use of. The undertaking is led by the College of Bristol, the place researchers have constructed a calculator instrument used to validate Netflix’s personal estimate that watching one hour of streaming in 2020 would have produced effectively below 100g of carbon dioxide equal (akin to driving a gas-powered automobile 1 / 4 mile).

“By higher understanding the footprint of streaming, our industries can higher cut back it,” Stewart wrote.

Stewart additionally touted Netflix’s means to spotlight the sustainability in its originals. About 100 million households have tuned in to “Our Planet,” an award-winning docuseries narrated by David Attenborough, since its April 2019 launch. She additionally referred to as out nature documentary characteristic “My Octopus Instructor,” which nabbed a 2021 Oscar nomination.

“Netflix’s sustainability technique is music to our ears,” commented Christiana Figueres, co-architect of the U.N. Paris Settlement and co-founder of International Optimism. “We’re delighted to see Netflix apply the identical optimistic disruption to sustainability that they’ve utilized of their enterprise, upping the ambition for attaining near-term web zero targets and harnessing its superpower of storytelling to coach and entertain residents.”

Netflix consulted with greater than 60 specialists to develop the sustainability technique, based on Stewart. The corporate has joined America Is All In, a consortium dedicated to execute in opposition to the Paris Settlement’s objective to restrict international warming to 1.5ºC, and the U.N.’s Enterprise Ambition for 1.5°C group of firms.

As well as, Netflix established an advisory group on environmental and sustainability points. Members embody Dr. Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Local weather Impression Analysis; Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, co-architects of the Paris Settlement and founders of International Optimism; Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, chief scientist, the Nature Conservancy; Kelly Kizzier, VP international local weather, Environmental Protection Fund; Derik Broekhoff, senior scientist, Stockholm Surroundings Institute; Marcene Mitchell, SVP local weather, and Tim Juiliani, company engagement, WWF; and Xiye Bastida, youth activist and winner of the 2018 Spirit of the UN award.

Stewart joined Netflix full time in October 2020, after advising the corporate as head of the high-tech observe of consulting agency ENGIE Impression. Beforehand, Stewart was director of city effectivity and local weather effort at suppose tank World Sources Institute. Earlier than that, she was head of sustainability options at Autodesk the place she was half of a staff that developed the world’s first science-based local weather goal methodology.

As half of selling Net Zero + Nature, Netflix compiled a supercut of originals centered on environmental and sustainability themes: