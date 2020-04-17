Netflix, The Netherlands Film Fund Launch Relief Fund – Variety

Netflix and The Netherlands Film Fund have joined forces to arrange a brand new aid fund to assist the Dutch movie and TV trade’s employees who’ve been essentially the most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix will make 1 million euro out there within the Netherlands to launch the fund which will likely be administered by producers of the collection or movies whose manufacturing has stopped because of the pandemic and can go to freelancers, filmmakers, solid and crew members.

“As a Fund, our objective is to proceed the productiveness of the Dutch movie world and to make sure that your entire chain is maintained in such a manner that lovely Dutch productions will be seen this autumn and later,” mentioned Bero Beyer, the top of Film Fund.” Beyer mentioned Netflix’ help will full aid measures unveiled by the federal government for the broader cultural trade.

Lina Brouneus, the top of the co-Manufacturing and acquisition at Netflix, mentioned “the artistic expertise within the Netherlands and our native companions with whom we create content material collectively are important to the success of Netflix.”

“We need to do our half to assist those that most want our help in these unprecedented instances,” mentioned Brouneus. The precise standards will likely be drafted subsequent week and printed on the web site http://www.filmfonds.nl.

Netflix introduced March 20 the creation of a $100 million aid fund to assist members of the artistic neighborhood who turned unemployed nearly in a single day, with no avenues to earn revenue throughout the coronavirus disaster.

The bulk of the aid fund will give attention to these engaged on Netflix productions within the U.S. Nonetheless, round $15 million has been earmarked for worldwide emergency funds created in partnership with different organizations, akin to Audiens, all over the world, together with within the U.Okay., Italy, Spain and India.