Netflix: these are the February premieres

January 27, 2021
Netflix is the largest streaming entertainment platform, and as we told you recently, it has increased the number of subscribers by 8.5 million, which means that the total number of members has exceeded 200 million. In constant growth, today we bring you the list of the most outstanding premieres of the month of February of this year 2021.

SERIES

Premiere February 5
Genre: Drama

Premiere February 17
Genre: Drama

Premiere February 19
Genre: Drama

WHO

Premiere February 5
Genre: Drama

Premiere February 10
Genre: Drama

Premiere February 12
Comedy genre

Premiere February 26
Genre: Romantic Comedy

  • To All the Boys: Forever

Premiere February 12
Gender: Teens

These are the most outstanding launches of the platform for the next month, although there will be more. In addition, 2 weeks ago we told you that Netflix had shown a preview of its film releases for the entire year 2021, and it could not be more promising.

