Netflix Three-Body Problem Producer Homicide: Suspect Rehearsed Killing

The dying by poisoning of Lin Qi, the billionaire Chinese language movie and TV producer who was set to work with Netflix on “The Three-Body Problem,” was uncommon when preliminary particulars emerged in late December. The image now rising from Chinese language media factors to a fastidiously deliberate homicide carried out by a jealous junior colleague who practiced his craft earlier than eliminating his boss.

Lin was admitted to hospital in Shanghai on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 25, regardless of being give some 40 litres of blood transfusions. He was handled for mercury poisoning, however might the truth is have been killed by tetrodotoxin, a neurotoxin mostly present in puffer fish.

Shanghai police gave solely the household identify of their suspect, Xu. However Chinese language media have recognized him as Xu Yao, CEO of an affiliate of YooZoo Group known as The Three-Body Problem Universe, which was set as much as develop movie and TV variations of the hit novel collection written by Liu Cixin. The Netflix adaptation with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Alexander Woo writing and producing was introduced in September final 12 months.

Respected finance trade publication Caixin says two sources have mentioned Lin was hit by a cocktail of as much as 5 totally different poisons.

Caixin explains that Xu was obsessive about the U.S. TV collection “Breaking Dangerous,” by which a highschool chemistry trainer cooks up crystal meth and turns into a drug lord.

It studies that Xi arrange his personal lab in Shanghai’s Qingpu district, so as to manufacture and take a look at the poisons he would finally use in opposition to Lin. It says he obtained chemical substances and greater than 100 poisons on the darkish net and tried them out by killing animals together with pet cats and canine.

Caixin explains that when Xu was prepared, he allegedly ready a bottle with 30 probiotic tablets, together with one among his poison drugs, and gave it to Lin. The supposedly health-giving drugs had been then furnished — and shared — by Lin’s secretary. Lin swallowed the poison one some ten days later and fell in poor health shortly afterwards.

This runs counter to the earlier narrative that the poison was administered via a serving of pu’erh Chinese language tea. Chinese language studies additionally say that Lin, Zhao Jilong (VP of Xu’s movie division) and a 3rd worker, all suffered from the consequences of poisoning.

The skilled jealousy rationalization for the killing could also be bolstered by the inclusion of Lin and Zhao within the Netflix deal announcement. It named the pair as government producers. Xu’s identify, nonetheless, was omitted.

Caixin studies that Xu has in depth authorized coaching and has thus far refused to admit to the crime. He studied in China earlier than finding out insurance coverage regulation on the Paul Cezanne College in Marseille, France, and later finishing his research on the College of Michigan Legislation College within the U.S. Previous to becoming a member of Yoozoo in 2017, Xu’s work profession included ten years at Fosun Group, a conglomerate whose pursuits included insurance coverage and leisure.

The publication studies that Xu grew to become head of the IP unit the next 12 months. Lin had rising misgivings about Xu’s manufacturing abilities and wished to interchange him with Zhao, who was additionally poisoned, as per studies. Zhao seems to have suffered an unusually excessive quantity of mercury in his physique, however is anticipated to be discharged from hospital.

Different Chinese language media have printed particulars of Lin’s private life, following an announcement by Yoozoo final week that Lin’s 24% stake in Yoozoo can be divided between two daughters and a son he reportedly fathered with a girl known as Xu Fenfen, with whom he had a little-known relationship over a interval of 19 years.

It seems that Lin and Xu weren’t married. However Chinese language regulation permits youngsters born in or out of wedlock to inherit on equal phrases. Lin left no identified will. It seems that, as the kids are all minors, Xu will briefly management the shares representing that largest single holding within the firm.