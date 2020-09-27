Netflix thriller Spiderhead casts Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett

Netflix has assembled a forged worthy of the gods for its new futuristic thriller, Spiderhead, with Thor star Chris Hemsworth, Whiplash actor Miles Teller and Lovecraft County’s Jurnee Smollett within the lead roles.

Based on Deadline, Spiderhead has been tailored from a brief story by George Saunders by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and it follows the story of two convicts who strike a discount for a decreased jail sentence by volunteering as guinea pigs in a medical experiment.

The medicine they take have emotion-altering results and the prisoners are pressured to grapple with their pasts in a laboratory run by a superb scientist.

The trio of actors represents one of the crucial bankable teams of expertise it’s attainable to assemble. MCU star Hemsworth’s newest position was in Extraction, which has grow to be probably the most watched movie in Netflix historical past, whereas Teller has not too long ago wrapped on the High Gun: Maverick blockbuster – which has been delayed till subsequent June – and Smollett has not too long ago starred as Leti within the Sky Atlantic horror collection, Lovecraft County, in addition to co-starring with Margot Robbie in Harley Quinn: Birds Of Prey.

Spiderhead can be directed by Joseph Kosinski, who directed the High Gun sequel and made his identify with TRON: Legacy in 2010. The brand new film would be the third time he’s labored with Teller.

