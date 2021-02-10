Netflix to adapt Redwall’s fantasy books to film and TV

Netflix is developing a film and (animated) television series based on Brian Jacques’ Redwall books.

According to Variety, the streaming platform recently signed an agreement with Penguin Random House Children to secure the rights to the extensive Redwall saga (of 22 books), which follows the fantastic adventures of the anthropomorphic animals that live in Redwall Abbey. Following this agreement, Netflix has already revealed plans to develop an animated film and a series of the franchise.

You can see Pierre Breton’s visual development art for the adaptation below:

Image Credit: Pierre Breton/Netflix

The animated film will be scripted by Patrick McHale, the writer of Guillermo del Toro’s next stop motion, Pinocchio. In addition, it will adapt the first book in Jacques’ series, entitled Redwall. The television series will be based on the character of Martin the Warrior, the mouse co-founder of Redwall Abbey, who spearheaded Redwall’s sixth novel.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to announce this deal”said Ben Horslen, fiction editor for Penguin Random House Children. “These ever-popular stories have been etched in the hearts of millions of readers and we are delighted to partner with Netflix to bring these beloved characters to the screen for families around the world to enjoy.”.

The deal between Netflix and Penguin Random House Children marks the first time that the film rights to the entire book series have been held by one company, and it is the first time that any of Jacques’s works have been adapted into a feature film. However, three of the books were previously adapted for television, in that animated series that aired for three seasons (1999-2002).

Netflix’s Redwall adaptations join a list of upcoming animation productions for the streaming service, including Richard Linklater’s Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure, Chris Williams’ The Sea Beast, Nora’s Daddy’s Dragon Twomey, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, a sequel to Aardman’s Chicken Run, and a new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series, which will premiere worldwide in 2022.