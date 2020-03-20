Netflix to Cut Streaming Video Bit Rates in Europe, Aiming to Reduce Bandwidth Usage by 25%

Netflix agreed to quickly cut back bandwidth used by its streaming service in Europe, saying it’s going to reduce video bit charges for the following 30 days on the behest of the European Union to ease the load on web networks in the area.

The transfer got here after EU Commissioner for Inner Market Thierry Breton, in discussions with Netflix CEO Reed Hastings over the past two days, urged the corporate the corporate change to standard-definition video to ease congestion on networks through the coronavirus pandemic. The priority is that HD streaming video would swamp broadband networks as thousands and thousands of quarantined persons are working remotely.

“Following the discussions between Commissioner Thierry Breton and Reed Hastings — and given the extraordinary challenges raised by the coronavirus — Netflix has determined to start lowering bit charges throughout all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a Netflix spokesperson mentioned in an announcement to Selection. “We estimate that this may cut back Netflix site visitors on European networks by round 25% whereas additionally guaranteeing high quality service for our members.”

Netflix didn’t specify precisely how it might cut back the quantity of bandwidth consumed in Europe, or how that might have an effect on video high quality for patrons.

In accordance to the corporate, streaming TV exhibits or films on its service makes use of about 1 gigabyte of knowledge per hour for every stream of standard-definition video, in contrast with up to three GB per hour for every stream of HD video.

For now, Netflix’s choice to throttle again video applies solely in Europe, not in the U.S. or different territories.

In Europe, the Center East and Africa, Netflix reported 51.eight million paid subscribers as of the tip of 2019, representing 31% of its worldwide buyer base.