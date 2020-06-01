Netflix to Play ‘Document of Youth’ Korean Drama – Variety

World streaming big, Netflix will add new Korean drama collection “Document of Youth” within the second half of this yr. The collection stars Park Bo-gum, Park So-dam and Byeon Woo-seok.

The present is being directed by An Gil-ho, whose monitor file consists of “Stranger,” Netflix collection “Recollections of Alhambra” and “Watcher.” It’s scripted by Ha Myeong-hee, whose credit concentrate on heart-warming tales grounded in sensible settings, “Medical doctors” and “Temperature of Love.”

It’s being produced by Studio Dragon and Pan Leisure (“Winter Sonata,” “The Moon Embracing the Solar,” “Battle for My Means” and “When the Camellia Blooms”). Inside Korea tvN has the present’s first-window broadcast rights. In the remainder of the world it will likely be unique to Netflix.

Established in 2016, Studio Dragon already has a roster of hits together with “Guardian: The Lonely and Nice God,” “The Legend of the Blue Sea,” “Sign” and “Stranger.” This yr, it is going to produce greater than 28 scripted tv collection.

Netflix signed a multi-year strategic partnership take care of the corporate in November final yr. The deal gave Studio Dragon’s mum or dad firm, CJ ENM, an choice to promote a 4.99% fairness stake within the producer to Netflix.

The 2 corporations revealed few particulars of the plot of the brand new present. The characters embrace: a practical and impressive younger man, who’s an aspiring mannequin/actor juggling idealism with the truth of on a regular basis life; an aspiring make-up artist; and a privileged younger man who desires to show himself by exhausting work.

Korea was one of the primary nations exterior mainland China to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Confirmed infections rose rapidly, however had been rapidly managed by excessive ranges of testing and sturdy contact tracing. That enabled it to restart restricted quantities of movie and TV manufacturing sooner than most different locations. Two of Netflix’s different Korean originals, “Love Alarm 2” and “Transfer to Heaven” had been among the many first to restart.