Netflix to Premiere ESPN’s ‘Final Dance’ for U.S. Subscribers in July – Variety

Netflix is bringing “The Final Dance” documentary sequence about Michael Jordan and the ’90s Chicago Bulls staff to the U.S. this summer time.

ESPN’s “Final Dance,” co-produced with Netflix, debuted this previous Sunday (April 19) on ESPN networks and on Netflix exterior the U.S. The 10-episode sequence will run for 5 weeks on ESPN and Netflix internationally, via Could 17, earlier than it hits Netflix’s American service.

“The Final Dance” will launch on Netflix in the U.S. on July 19, the corporate introduced as a part of its first-quarter 2020 earnings announcement. The streamer netted practically 16 million subscribers in Q1, attributed to COVID-19 quarantines, greater than double its earlier estimate.

For ESPN — affected by an absence of reside sports activities — the primary two episodes of “Final Dance” had been a rankings smash, delivering a mean of 6.1 million viewers and making it the cabler’s most-viewed documentary to date. On Netflix’s Q1 earnings interview Tuesday, chief content material officer Ted Sarandos stated the corporate “equally noticed monumental viewing all over the world on the primary two episodes of ‘The Final Dance,’” however he didn’t supply particular metrics.

“It’s been a win-win for us and ESPN and an awesome win for basketball followers, who’ve been very hungry for new programming,” Sarandos stated. He stated that due to “the complexity of the rights and the footage” it might have been very tough for both ESPN or Netflix to produce “The Final Dance” independently.

“Final Dance,” directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab 5,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Big”), options beforehand unreleased footage from the Bulls’ 1997-98 season. Individually, to promote ESPN’s U.S. linear broadcast, the programmer’s ESPN Plus subscription-streaming service is operating a companion sequence, “Element: 1998 Chicago Bulls,” that includes Dennis Rodman, Steve Kerr and head coach Phil Jackson breaking down key video games and moments from that season.