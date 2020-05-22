Netflix to Roll Out Hip-Hop Crime Comedy as First Dutch Film – Variety

Netflix is within the works on its first Dutch movie — against the law comedy a couple of man wanting to be the best hip-hop artist within the Netherlands.

Produced by Fremantle’s Fiction Valley, the untitled movie is penned by award-winning “De Libi” writers Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat. El-Hamus, who directed the pair’s earlier movie, may also direct the Netflix characteristic.

The crime comedy follows Richie Wealthy and his hip-hop ambitions, that are threatened when footage of his humiliating theft by a gang of youngsters goes viral.

Lina Brouneus, director of co-production and acquisitions at Netflix, stated: “We are able to’t wait to work with the extraordinarily proficient creators Shady El-Hamus and Jeroen Scholten van Aschat, (who) carry the entertaining story of Richie Wealthy to life.”

El-Hamus added: “It’s a nice honor as younger filmmakers to have the chance to create the primary Dutch Netflix movie. The collaboration with Netflix offers us the chance to make a movie for an even bigger and world viewers.”

“The movie examines the wrestle between who you’re and who you need to be in a world the place your on-line id is all-important,” stated Van Aschat. “Everybody appears to be burdened by a continual recognition dysfunction.”

Netflix launched its first Dutch authentic final 12 months with eight-part psychological horror sequence “Ares” from Amsterdam-based producers Pupkin.