Netflix to Spend $500 Million on Korean Content This Year

Multinational streaming big Netflix is positioning itself to be a dominant power in South Korean leisure, a rustic the place movies, TV exhibits and Okay-pop music have turn into world successes.
The corporate mentioned Thursday that it’ll spend shut to half a billion {dollars} on Korean content material within the present yr and increase its manufacturing slate.
New components embody two stand-alone movies: “Ethical Sense” and “Carter.” The previous, to be directed by Park Hyun-jin (“Like for Likes”) depicts a male-submissive and female-dominant BDSM relationship that develops between two workplace staff. “Carter” is a one-scene, one-take motion movie directed by Jung Byung-gil a few man who wakes up in a motel room with a voice in his ear that orders him to go on an exhilarating kidnap rescue mission.
At a regional presentation, Netflix revealed that it had collected 3.8 million paid memberships within the nation on the finish of 2020. That tallies with current estimates revealed by evaluation agency Media Companions Asia and equates to a penetration charge of roughly 20% of Korean households.
The practically $500 million manufacturing determine additionally implies that South Korea might account for shut to half of Netflix’s estimated $1 billion Asia-Pacific content material finances.
That determine could also be justified by rising abroad audiences for its more and more numerous lineup of Korean content material. “Audiences world wide are falling in love with Korean tales, artists, and tradition,” Kim Minyoung, VP of content material for Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, mentioned in a weblog posting. “The Okay-Wave, or Hallyu as we name it right here in Korea, is a big second of nationwide satisfaction and we’re proud to be a part of it.”
Netflix’s present yr slate consists of Korean dramas, actuality collection, documentaries and the platform’s first Korean sitcom.
Earlier this yr, Netflix mentioned that it was taking long-term leases on two studio services close to Seoul so as to have the option to home ramped-up native manufacturing.
With screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”); director Yeon Sang-ho (“Prepare To Busan,” “Peninsula”) and stars Yoo Ah-in, Park Jung-min, Yang Ik-jun and Bae Doo-na (“Cloud Atlas,” “The Host”) in attendance, the occasion included standing updates on different beforehand introduced exhibits which might be anticipated to be delivered in 2021.
These embody:
- Sequence “Transfer to Heaven,” which revolves across the routine of a pair of trauma cleaners, directed by Kim Sung-ho (“How to Steal a Canine”);
- Sequence “D.P.,” based mostly on a webtoon by Kim Bo-tong, which follows the story of military personal who turns into a member of a particular unit that tracks down army deserters and encounters the realities of confused younger troopers. The collection is directed by Han Jun-hee and stars Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun and Son Seok-koo;
- Sequence “Squid Recreation,” which options individuals who be a part of a mysterious survival sport that has a dangerously massive $40 million greenback first prize;
- Sequence “Hellbound” a few confident lawyer who goes up towards the New Reality Church and its extremist Arrowhead devotees. Directed and co-written by Yeon Sang-ho with Choi Gyu-seok, creator of the favored “Songgo” webtoon;
- Sequence “The Silent Sea,” which follows members of a particular workforce despatched to an deserted analysis facility on the moon. It stars Bae Doona, Gong Yoo and Lee Joon;
- Authentic collection “All of Us Are Useless,” which follows a bunch of scholars trapped in a highschool beneath assault from a zombie invasion. It stars Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon and Yoo In-soo;
- Sequence “My Title,” which follows a mobster’s daughter who joins a cartel and later turns into a mole within the police power so as to discover the reality behind her father’s loss of life. It’s directed by Kim Jin-min (“Extracurricular”);
- “So Not Price It,” depicting the youthful adventures of scholars with multicultural backgrounds in a university dorm. Created by Kwon Ik-joon, it stars Park Se-wan, Shin Hyeon-seung, Choi Younger-jae of Okay-pop group GOT7, Minnie of the Okay-pop woman group (G)I-DLE and Han Hyun-min;
- Standalone episode “Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” an origin and side-story companion piece to hit zombie collection “Kingdom.”
