Netflix to Spend $500 Million on Korean Content This Year

Multinational streaming big Netflix is positioning itself to be a dominant power in South Korean leisure, a rustic the place movies, TV exhibits and Okay-pop music have turn into world successes.

The corporate mentioned Thursday that it’ll spend shut to half a billion {dollars} on Korean content material within the present yr and increase its manufacturing slate.

New components embody two stand-alone movies: “Ethical Sense” and “Carter.” The previous, to be directed by Park Hyun-jin (“Like for Likes”) depicts a male-submissive and female-dominant BDSM relationship that develops between two workplace staff. “Carter” is a one-scene, one-take motion movie directed by Jung Byung-gil a few man who wakes up in a motel room with a voice in his ear that orders him to go on an exhilarating kidnap rescue mission.

At a regional presentation, Netflix revealed that it had collected 3.8 million paid memberships within the nation on the finish of 2020. That tallies with current estimates revealed by evaluation agency Media Companions Asia and equates to a penetration charge of roughly 20% of Korean households.

The practically $500 million manufacturing determine additionally implies that South Korea might account for shut to half of Netflix’s estimated $1 billion Asia-Pacific content material finances.

That determine could also be justified by rising abroad audiences for its more and more numerous lineup of Korean content material. “Audiences world wide are falling in love with Korean tales, artists, and tradition,” Kim Minyoung, VP of content material for Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, mentioned in a weblog posting. “The Okay-Wave, or Hallyu as we name it right here in Korea, is a big second of nationwide satisfaction and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

Netflix’s present yr slate consists of Korean dramas, actuality collection, documentaries and the platform’s first Korean sitcom.

Earlier this yr, Netflix mentioned that it was taking long-term leases on two studio services close to Seoul so as to have the option to home ramped-up native manufacturing.

With screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”); director Yeon Sang-ho (“Prepare To Busan,” “Peninsula”) and stars Yoo Ah-in, Park Jung-min, Yang Ik-jun and Bae Doo-na (“Cloud Atlas,” “The Host”) in attendance, the occasion included standing updates on different beforehand introduced exhibits which might be anticipated to be delivered in 2021.

These embody: