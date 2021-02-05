Netflix Unveils ‘Behind Her Eyes’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In at present’s TV information roundup, Netflix launched the trailer for “Behind Her Eyes” and Peacock introduced it’s including the third season of “Mr. Mercedes” subsequent month.

DATES

Pluto TV will stream a particular two-week sampling of the premiere episodes of the Queen Latifah-starring “The Equalizer” and “The Silence of the Lambs” sequel collection “Clarice” following their broadcast debuts on CBS. “The Equalizer” premieres on CBS instantly after Tremendous Bowl LV on Feb. 7 and “Clarice” kicks off on Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. As well as, Amazon Prime Video will supply the pilot of each collection in entrance of its paywall and YouTube will run the episodes at no cost on its CBS channel.

Peacock will add the third season of “Mr. Mercedes” to its content material library on March 4, with all 10 episodes dropping without delay. The present initially ran the Viewers Community from 2017 to 2019. (Season 3 episodes first premiered in September 2019.) Peacock picked up “Mr. Mercedes” in September 2020 after the community shuttered final spring. The primary two seasons are presently accessible on the streaming service. The collection relies on the story based mostly on a trilogy of Stephen King novels, by which detective Invoice Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) comes out of retirement to trace down a serial killer. Watch a trailer beneath.

First Seems

Netflix launched the trailer for restricted collection “Behind Her Eyes,” out Feb. 17. Primarily based on the best-selling novel by Sarah Pinborough, the present follows a single mom, Louise (Simona Brown), who has an affair together with her psychiatrist boss, David (Tom Bateman). Louise’s life takes an odd flip when she finally ends up befriending David’s spouse, Adele (Eve Hewson), and finds herself in an online of secrets and techniques and lies the place nothing is what it appears. Watch the trailer beneath.

Government News

Crown Media Household Networks appointed Josef Robey as director of product (VOD). Within the newly created place, he’ll assist construct digital product methods for Hallmark Motion pictures Now and Hallmark TV. Previous to this position, Robey served as a digital guide for numerous digital video startups and was govt director of product at Disney.

Jeff Nemon joined Maniac Productions as senior vp of growth. He beforehand served as senior vp of drama growth at SideCar and vp of TV growth at Valhalla Leisure, the place he labored carefully with “The Strolling Lifeless” franchise. Nemon joins the Michael Seitzman-headed firm simply after it made a primary look deal for tv with Blumhouse.

Shondaland introduced its longtime govt producer and collaborator Tom Verica is its new senior artistic manufacturing advisor. Straight reporting to Shonda Rhimes, he’ll support in translating her artistic imaginative and prescient throughout all streaming and digital productions. Verica’s different duties embrace overseeing director mentorship applications, managing casting and expertise assist, exploring particular initiatives and contributing to producing technique for associated content material. He has been a part of Shondaland hits “Bridgerton,” “Gray’s Anatomy” and “Scandal.”

Elaine Chin joined Stage 13 as senior vp, head of scripted content material. Beneath the Warner Bros. studio model, she is going to lead the scripted artistic workforce and its slate of growth initiatives and multi-format authentic productions. Most lately, Chin served as Participant’s senior vp, narrative movie. She has held quite a few manufacturing govt roles, together with at twentieth Century Fox, HBO, Barnstorm Footage and Walt Disney Studios.

Occasions

Nonprofit Inclusion Issues by Shane’s Inspiration will maintain the “Seasons of Love” digital gala on Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m. PT. Oscar winner J.Okay. Simmons will host the Zoom occasion, which may even embrace cameos and performances by Aimee Garcia, Amy Schumer, Andy Garcia, Bob Odenkirk, Brian Dietzen, DB Woodside, Danny Pino, Dmitry Chaplin, Garcelle Beauvais, Hank Azaria, Jenya Chaplin, JJ Feild, Jon Hamm, Kevin Pollak, Maria Canals-Barrera, Neve Campbell, Patrick Dempsey, Paul Anka, Randy Thomas, Rob Benedict, Shaun Robinson, Sherri Shepherd, Steve Valentine and extra. This system will function an interactive cocktail social gathering with personal digital lounges and a silent public sale.

Late Evening

Tonight, Jamie Dornan, Robin Roberts and Pentatonix will probably be on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes and Olivia Rodrigo. Tiffany Haddish and H.E.R. will probably be friends on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert“; “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will welcome Michelle Pfeiffer, comedy troupe The Tenderloins and Baio, “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” will function Rep. Cori Bush.