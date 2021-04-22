Netflix Unveils Further Expansion in Spain

Netflix is doubling its studio capacity in Spain, growing its sound stages from five to 10 at its complex in Tres Cantos, just north of Madrid.

The U.S. streaming giant will also incorporate new post-production facilities, plus a filming lab and state-of-the-art editing suites. The expansion will be completed by the end of 2022, the U.S. streaming giant announced Thursday.

“We are proud to keep strengthening our commitment to Spain. With the new additions, creators will count with the latest tools to keep telling great stories made in Spain,” said Diego Ávalos, VP of original content at Netflix in Spain. “We will continue to work on fully supporting the sustainable development of Spanish audiovisual productions, in all their diversity,” he added.

News of expansion at Netflix’s Madrid studio complex, launched in April 2019 as its first European Production Hub, comes just a week after Netflix held an online roadshow to unveil seven new projects – movies, series and reality shows – including “If Only,” a Spanish adaptation of the canceled Netflix Turkish original.

Covering the next few months, the new project announcement suggested that Netflix has now achieved an unprecedented level of production in Spain that makes it one of the biggest investors in Spanish series and films in the country.

Netflix has released more than 50 titles made in Spain since 2016 and participated in more than 70 films from the time of its first original movie, “7 Years,” released in 2016. It has worked with over 35 independent production houses and has created 7,500 jobs for casts and crews.

This year’s current productions are expected to hire over 1,500 professionals and create over 21,000 days of work for extras, Netflix estimated.

The U.S studio streaming platform also confirmed on Thursday the adaptation to the small screen of three Spanish novels: “Un cuento perfecto,” by Elisabet Benavent, which asks if battling to achieve self-expectations promises happiness; “La chica de nieve,” a hit crime thriller from Javier Castillo; and “Hijas del Camino,” by Lucía-Asué Mbomío, which Netflix describes as a “ground-breaking debut about identity, family ties and the fight against racism.”