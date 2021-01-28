Netflix Unveils ‘Shadow and Bone’ Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In as we speak’s TV information roundup, Netflix introduced the premiere date for “Shadow and Bone,” and Amazon Prime Video introduced the premiere date for “Inform Me Your Secrets and techniques.”

CASTING

OWN introduced Lyriq Bent, Joseph Callender, Michel Curiel, LaMonica Garrett, Nigel Gibbs, Leonard Harmon, Candace B. Harris, Grey Hawks, Joe Holt, Kelly Jacobs, Khalil Johnson, Braelyn Rankins, Saycon Sengbloh and Amanda Tavarez have joined its upcoming drama sequence “Delilah” in recurring roles. Moreover, OWN introduced administrators for the sequence will embrace Ayoka Chenzira and Crystle Roberson. The brand new sequence hails from Craig Wright and follows its titular character (performed by Maahra Hill) after she leaves a prestigious regulation agency to boost her kids. Now, she takes on oft-ignored circumstances, representing disenfranchised teams and going toe-to-toe with the highly effective and privileged. However this time, she’s up towards her greatest pal and fellow legal professional Tamara (Jill Marie Jones).

DATES

MTV’s “Ghosted: Love Gone Lacking” will return nightly Feb. 8 with 5 new episodes as a part of “Love Gone Fallacious” week main as much as Valentine’s Day, Selection has realized completely. The week-long occasion will characteristic romantic comedies equivalent to “{Couples} Retreat,” “Simply Buddies,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith,” “The Break Up” and “The Marriage ceremony Singer,” together with episodes of “Catfish: The TV Present.” To wrap up the week, the community will air “Ghost” for twenty-four hours. “Ghosted: Love Gone Lacking” options co-hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills serving to heartbroken individuals observe down and confront their misplaced likes to get the closure they want. Watch a teaser under.

Amazon Prime Video’s psychological drama “Inform Me Your Secrets and techniques” will premiere Feb. 19. The present hails from Bruna Papandrea, creator and author Harriet Warner, Casey Haver and John Polson, who additionally directs. The ten-episode sequence revolves round characters with haunting pasts: Emma (Lily Rabe) as soon as was up-close-and-personal with a killer, John (Hamish Linklater) is a former serial predator searching for redemption, Mary (Amy Brenneman) is a grieving mom set on discovering her lacking daughter and Peter (Enrique Murciano) is a therapist who works with criminals. As every of them is pushed to the sting, the road between sufferer and perpetrator is blurred. Watch a trailer under.

Netflix’s “Canine Intervention,” a six-part sequence that follows famend Oakland canine coach Jas Leverette as he runs one of many prime canine coaching services in California, will premiere Feb. 24. Utilizing his particular strategies, every episode will depict Leverette as he works with a 123 of canines and their homeowners to appropriate behavioral points at his Cali K9. Watch a trailer under.

CBS’ new comedy “United States of Al,” from govt producers Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, will debut April 1. Parker Younger and Adhir Kalyan star as a Marine veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life and the interpreter who served along with his unit and has arrived within the nation to begin a brand new life, respectively. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie additionally star.

Netflix’s fantasy drama sequence, “Shadow and Bone,” based mostly on creator Leigh Bardugo’s trilogy of the identical identify and “Six of Crows” duology, will premiere April 23. The eight-episode sequence facilities on a lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) with newfound powers who tries to avoid wasting her dwelling from a robust, evil pressure. With the specter of the Shadow Fold on the horizon, she should prepare with an elite military of magical troopers generally known as Grisha to hone her powers. The sequence additionally stars Freddy Carter, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux and Amita Suman. See a number of first look photos under.

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) ARCHIE RENAUX as MALYEN ORETSEV and JESSIE MEI LI as ALINA STARKOV of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021

DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) ARCHIE RENAUX as MALYEN ORETSEV of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021

DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) DANIELLE GALLIGAN as NINA ZENIK and CALAHAN SKOGMAN as MATTHAIS of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX © 2021

ATTILA SZVACSEK/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) AMITA SUMAN as INEJ GHAFA of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021

DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) KIT YOUNG as JESPER FAHEY, AMITA SUMAN as INEJ GHAFA and FREDDY CARTER as KAZ BREKKER of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX © 2021

DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

SHADOW AND BONE (L to R) BEN BARNES as THE DARKLING / GENERAL KIRIGAN of SHADOW AND BONE Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2021

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

NBC’s particular three-part true crime miniseries, “The Widower,” from the producers of “Dateline NBC,” will air on the community for 3 consecutive nights, starting Feb. 18 at 10 p.m. “The Widower” uncovers the story behind one of many nation’s most complicated homicide investigations via unique entry to the alleged killer’s evasive strategies.

HBO Max‘s “Haute Canine” will return with new episodes Feb. 4. Every episode of the competitors sequence options three groomers going head-to-head in artistic contests for the title of “Greatest in Present” and a $10,000 prize. That includes prime pet stylists, the challenges entail pampering up pooches in all kinds of themes, equivalent to royalty, superheroes and fairy tales. “Haute Canine” is hosted by Matt Rogers and options judges Jess Rona, a celeb canine stylist, and actor-comedian-writer-producer Robin Thede. Watch a brand new teaser under.

AMC’s “Concern The Strolling Useless” will return with new episodes for the latter half of Season 6 on April 11. Keith Carradine, John Glover and Nick Stahl will be a part of the solid and Aisha Tyler is about to direct an episode. The return of the sequence picks up as Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group turns into bolder and Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows more and more determined to search out her sister and defend the settlements. The episodes will depict new alliances, the downfall of relationships and altering loyalties.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Nexstar Media Group has tapped Bernadette Aulestia for its board of administrators, efficient instantly. Aulestia will function a Class I Director and will stand for election on the 2022 annual assembly of shareholders and may even serve on the board’s compensation committee. She has greater than 20 years of senior management expertise in areas of strategic planning, operations, distribution and the event of selling plans for Latinx, Black and Asian shoppers, beforehand serving as international distribution president at HBO.

David Scott is becoming a member of ABC News as a correspondent with the Investigative Unit based mostly in New York, the place he’ll deal with longform reporting initiatives. Scott beforehand labored as a correspondent-producer on HBO’s “Actual Sports activities With Bryant Gumbel.”

Starz has promoted Karen Bailey, who beforehand served as senior vice chairman, to govt vice chairman of unique programming. Based mostly within the firm’s Santa Monica workplace, Bailey will develop her management position with the originals staff and proceed spearheading the community’s inclusion initiatives, equivalent to overseeing growth and manufacturing on exhibits together with “Outlander,” “P-Valley” and “American Gods.” Bailey first joined the corporate in 2006 as an govt producer.

Trevor Noah‘s Day Zero Productions promoted Gabby Nowack to artistic govt, growing and producing in each movie and tv and throughout all areas in comedy, and employed Ashley Dizon because the director of growth. Nowack has been with Day Zero since 2019; previous to that, she labored at WGN America, WME and Pink Hour Productions. Dizon most lately labored as an govt at a hundred and first Road Leisure, engaged on such sequence as “Magnum P.I.,” “MacGyver” and “Hawaii 5-0,”, the latter for which she additionally co-wrote two episodes.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Naomi Watts and Leslie Odom Jr. will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside,” whereas Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Evening With Seth Meyers” will characteristic Stanley Tucci, Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak. Amanda Gorman can be tonight’s visitor on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”

ACQUISITIONS

The CW has picked up the one-hour dessert competitors sequence “Nice Chocolate Showdown,” for its U.S. debut later this 12 months. Airing on Meals Community Canada, the present follows 10 bakers tackle artistic chocolate-based challenges to impress a panel of judges that embrace TV character and best-selling cookbook creator Anna Olson, award-winning cake designer Cynthia Stroud and pastry chef Steve Hodge.