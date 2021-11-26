Netflix, video games and fantasy: the keys to season 2 of The Witcher. Come to the preview in Madrid with 3DJuegos!

The long-awaited continuation of the Netflix series promises to take us through some of the most iconic places in games.

The Witcher series was one of the great protagonists of 2019 for fans of video games and series alike. The CD Projekt franchise is one of the most dear and recognized role-playing sagas, with a final installment that brought to excellence the adventures of Geralt de Rivia, the protagonist of Andrzej Sapkowski’s stories, and whom he gives life in the series Henry Cavill, who will visit Madrid very soon for the Premiere of the second season.

Wanting to be in the preview of the new season of the series in a special way? Well in 3DGames we give you the opportunity to be one of the readers who will be able to enjoy the preview in Madrid with us. How? Very easy! Participate in our contest by answering a series of questions from The Witcher and choose to be one of the lucky ones who will be able to enjoy the Premiere in Kinepolis with the presence of Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, next December 9 with one of our double tickets. Hurry up and prove you are an expert in The Witcher! The first to get it right win the passes!

The first season it was very well received by the fans, remaining for weeks as the most popular series worldwide. The ending leaves us many loose ends and maintains uncertainty about some of its key characters, however, the trailers shown throughout this year have served to reveal some of the future plots and also to present the new characters.

The second season will arrive on December 17The universe of The Witcher has had another adaptation that delved into the history of Vesemir, one of the faces that will gain importance in this second season. The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare premiered on Netflix on August 23 and was a great way to quench our appetite for a second season that will be released on this same platform the next December 17.

“Convinced that the life of Yennefer came to an end at the battle of Sodden, Geralt de Rivia take the princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his home in Kaer Morhen. While kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy, Geralt must protect the girl from something even more dangerous: the mysterious power that hides within her “, is the official description of this second season that will unfold over time. long of 8 episodes and about which we tell you their 5 keys.

Long-awaited characters The vast universe of The Witcher features a myriad of great characters and the second season will introduce many new faces. Graham McTavish will play Dijkstra and we have already seen a map of the well-known city of Oxenfurt. The arrival at Kaer Morher will bring us the long-awaited Vesemir, accompanied by Lambert and Coen. Nenneke and Francesca will also be making an appearance this season. New threats This second season promises to make things much more difficult for the witcher with some of the enemies most anticipated by fans. Chris Fulton will play the powerful sorcerer Rience in the series and we will feature some of the most spectacular monsters in video games. The fearsome leshen, guardian of the forests, or lamia, the powerful vampire capable of taking the form of a young woman. Ciri’s training The end of the first season gave us the long-awaited meeting between Ciri and Geralt, two paths that destiny had to cross and that will form the axis of the main plot of the second season. The Nilfgaardians have taken Cintra and Princess Cirilla has become the most wanted person in the Northern Kingdoms, to protect her, Gearlt will take her to her childhood home, Kaer Morher and there she will begin her training. The return of Yennefer Yennefer de Vengerberg is one of the most important characters in the universe of The Witcher and much of the plot of the first season revolves around her. After the battle of Sodden, we lose track of the sorceress in the flames with which she unleashes chaos among the Nilfgaardian army, but Yennefer will return in this second season to overcome more tests and establish new bonds. The short stories Although this second season promises to articulate its plot in a more linear way than the first, there will be room for short stories. Among them, we will have the adaptation of “The seed of truth”, the story of Nivellen and his curse, a character that will be played by Kristofer Hivju, an actor we met in Game of Thrones and of whom we have already had a first look in the latest trailer.

More about: The Witcher and Netflix.