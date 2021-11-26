Netflix, video games and fantasy: the keys to season 2 of The Witcher. Come to the preview in Madrid with 3DJuegos!

The long-awaited continuation of the Netflix series promises to take us through some of the most iconic places in games.
The Witcher series was one of the great protagonists of 2019 for fans of video games and series alike. The CD Projekt franchise is one of the most dear and recognized role-playing sagas, with a final installment that brought to excellence the adventures of Geralt de Rivia, the protagonist of Andrzej Sapkowski’s stories, and whom he gives life in the series Henry Cavill, who will visit Madrid very soon for the Premiere of the second season.
Wanting to be in the preview of the new season of the series in a special way? Well in 3DGames we give you the opportunity to be one of the readers who will be able to enjoy the preview in Madrid with us. How? Very easy! Participate in our contest by answering a series of questions from The Witcher and choose to be one of the lucky ones who will be able to enjoy the Premiere in Kinepolis with the presence of Geralt of Rivia himself, Henry Cavill, next December 9 with one of our double tickets. Hurry up and prove you are an expert in The Witcher! The first to get it right win the passes!
The first season it was very well received by the fans, remaining for weeks as the most popular series worldwide. The ending leaves us many loose ends and maintains uncertainty about some of its key characters, however, the trailers shown throughout this year have served to reveal some of the future plots and also to present the new characters.
The second season will arrive on December 17The universe of The Witcher has had another adaptation that delved into the history of Vesemir, one of the faces that will gain importance in this second season. The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare premiered on Netflix on August 23 and was a great way to quench our appetite for a second season that will be released on this same platform the next December 17.
“Convinced that the life of Yennefer came to an end at the battle of Sodden, Geralt de Rivia take the princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his home in Kaer Morhen. While kings, elves, humans and demons fight for supremacy, Geralt must protect the girl from something even more dangerous: the mysterious power that hides within her “, is the official description of this second season that will unfold over time. long of 8 episodes and about which we tell you their 5 keys.
