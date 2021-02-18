Netflix, VRT Commission ‘Diamonds’ Series From ‘Fauda’ Team

Netflix and Belgium’s Flemish group public service broadcaster VRT have commissioned eight-part crime drama “Diamonds.”

Co-created by Yuval Yefet (“Fauda,” “Line within the Sand”) and Rotem Shamir (“Hostages,” “Fauda,” “Line within the Sand”), who additionally directs, the sequence with mafia-style undertones, is about inside Antwerp’s diamond district and follows the struggles of one of many metropolis’s most influential diamond-dealing households.

“Diamonds,” to be shot in Dutch, English and Yiddish, shall be co-produced by Keshet Worldwide and Belgium’s De Mensen. It was commissioned by Netflix alongside VRT’s head of scripted, Wim Janssen, and is supported by Display screen Flanders.

The sequence shall be govt produced by De Mensen’s head of scripted Pieter Van Huyck and Ivy Vanhaecke (“Undercover”), alongside Keshet Worldwide VP of world drama Atar Dekel and CEO Alon Shtruzman and Keshet Media Group CEO Avi Nir.

“We’re excited to affix forces with the unbelievable groups at De Mensen, Keshet Worldwide and VRT to convey the thrilling story of ‘Diamonds’ to Netflix members globally,” mentioned Janey van Ierland, supervisor co-productions and acquisitions at Netflix.

“Following the success of sequence like ‘Prisoners of Battle,’ ‘False Flag,’ ‘When Heroes Fly,’ ‘Our Boys’ and ‘The Baker and the Magnificence’ within the U.S. and U.Ok., we’re actually excited to see Israeli IP and artistic expertise now travelling to territories like Belgium,” mentioned Keshet Worldwide’s Dekel.

“I’m very proud that our channel Eén can notice this new TV sequence set in Antwerp along with Netflix,” Olivier Goris, supervisor of VRT channel Eén mentioned. “With this new fiction present we are able to put a world highlight on our native expertise, and produce an exciting crime drama to everybody in Flanders.”

“At De Mensen, we now have lengthy dreamed of telling an thrilling, shifting and revealing story about that world-famous place in our nation that on the similar time is understood by few: the Antwerp diamond district,” De Mensen’s Van Huyck added. “With Keshet we discovered the appropriate companion. We share the identical imaginative and prescient on storytelling and at all times wish to create the perfect surroundings for creatives to work. Similar to our earlier worldwide successes ‘Undercover,’ ‘Resort Beau Séjour’ and ‘Salamander,’ ‘Diamonds’ have to be layered and nuanced, whereas interesting to a large viewers who get pleasure from high-end leisure.”

Filming will begin this summer season for a 2022 premiere on each Netflix and VRT.