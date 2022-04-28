Netflix wants to end 2022 with 50 exclusive mobile games for members of its platform

In recent days, the company has experienced a significant drop in its number of subscribers.

Although it is considered one of the platforms that popularized the trend of streaming movies and series, Netflix is ​​not going through a good time. As recently reported, the platform has experienced a major drop in its number of subscribers, but this does not prevent its managers from continuing to explore new forms of entertainment. As we have known for a few months, this look has landed in the video game industry with movements that include the purchase of developer studios and the signing of professionals from our industry.

We have been making these acquisitions to develop the knowledge and creative skillsReed HastingsThese operations are intended to boost Netflix in the video game sector, which leaves us with some specialized proposals in the mobile ground. In fact, sources close to these projects assure The Washington Post that the popular platform will have 50 smartphone games by the end of 2022. As expected, these adventures will only be available to users already subscribed.

“We’ve been doing these small acquisitions to develop knowledge and creative skills to be able to make big profits,” explained the CEO of Netflix, Reed Hastings, in a teleconference. So far, the company has bought Boss Fight Entertainment, Next Games y Night School Studioplacing special emphasis on his interest in the mobile scene.

Despite the fact that we have already seen the inclusion of some video games in the application’s catalog, Netflix continues to focus on enhance your presence in the sector that concerns us. In addition, our industry has some subscription services that, with clear and focused on the final consumercan serve as examples for Netflix to recover from its current crisis.

