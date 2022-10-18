Netflix wants to end shared accounts, and has just taken the first step towards it

There are a lot of changes coming to Netflix. These weeks are being really intense for the company having announced a new cheaper plan with announcements, but the doubt arose about whether it could continue to be cheaper to share the account. Faced with a possible ban on this sharing feature, the company has announced a feature called Profile Transfer.

With this new functionality, it will allow any user to move their personalized recommendations, viewing the history, the list of content and all the adjustments that have been made to a new account. This is a preliminary move before a hypothetical ban on account sharing.

Netflix will make sure you never lose your history

for Netflix it is vital that each user has a unique Netflix account in order to have much more income, and they are already exploring the measures to achieve it, estimating that 100 million households have shared accounts. This is a lot of money that they are “losing”. That is why if the situation arises where account sharing is prohibited and you have to switch to a separate account, you will have the option of taking all your information with you.





This is something that Netflix itself dropped when it spoke on its blog about the end of shared accounts. In the text that was shared we were talking precisely about this profile migration functionality which began to enter tests a few days. That is why this plan that has already been discussed begins with this first step.

Although, there is also another situation where this transfer of history and settings can be interesting. For example, when you have an account with your partner and there is obviously a breakup These accounts will have to be separated and one of the members will have to migrate to another. To avoid losing this information, there is the option of having a guided process to migrate information from an existing profile to a new account. Specifically, in order to do so, the following steps must be performed:

Enter Netflix in your browser and access the section Bill. Select the profile you want to migrate. Click the Transfer link in the Transfer Profile section. Enter the email and password of the new account. Follow the directions on the screen.

This is something very similar to what can be seen in a transfer between two mobiles, when we want to change them. Simply, we clone the information from one mobile to another so as not to start completely from scratch. This functionality had already been tested since March in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru, already making the leap to the general market.

Now we have to wait for the movements that can be made in order to prevent the accounts from being shared. The possibilities that arise are charging several extra euros for having more profiles in the same account or using verification codes. What is clear is that Netflix does not want to allow itself to lose more money for the accounts that are shared.