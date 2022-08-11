Netflix wants to expand into video games, but very few subscribers seem interested

According to Apptopia data, less than 1% of its users play its releases daily.

A little over a year ago, Netflix surprised us with an announcement: they would start offering video games at no additional cost on their mobile streaming service. Since then, the company has invested in making this commitment a reality and its mission is to allow its more than 220 million users to download fifty titles before the end of the year. However, the numbers speak and they are not good at all.

In a report published by CNBC, one of the main news channels in the US, following data from the market analysis firm Apptopia, it is stated that Netflix has an average of 1.7 million daily players, less than 1% of the total users registered to the app. In addition, and although there is already enough offer in the service, only 23.3 million related downloads.

Only 23.3 million downloads related to Netflix video games have been recordedThe good news? Netflix is ​​still experimenting in the sector. Although there is talk of an investment of €65 million Only in the purchase of a study, Mike Proulx, an analyst at the market research company Forrester, believes that Netflix has not yet gone beyond seeing its landing in the sector as a test. “We’re intentionally keeping a low profile because we’re still learning, experimenting and trying to figure out what our members want to play,” Leanne Loombe, director of third-party games at Netflix, said in June.

Video games based on their IP

The company’s current catalog dates back to 24 video games, covering a wide variety of genres as well as Netflix shows, noting that it doesn’t seem like it was experiencing a golden age of downloads despite the huge popularity of the series in June. For these months, several titles based on other successful programs of the service have already been announced, that is the case of titles inspired by Lady’s Gambit and Casa de Papel.

Video games are also big on Netflix for attracting new subscribers, with hits like Arcane: League of Legends and flops like Resident Evil.

