Netflix will exclusively premiere 3 Ubisoft games, including one from Assassin’s Creed

Netflix subscribers will be able to play for free, with no ads or in-game purchases.

Just a few months after announcing that Netflix wants to expand into the world of video games, the giant streaming platform has announced that works together with Ubisoft in three video games Netflix exclusives based on several of the French publisher’s most prestigious brands, including one from the Assassin’s Creed universe that will also be accompanied by its own television series.

These games will be free of ads and micropaymentsWithout going into details about these new titles, one of those responsible for Netflix has confirmed that already in 2023 fans of the video game will be able to enjoy two of these three exclusive titles, the first of these being the sequel to the emotional Valiant Heart, which will be followed that same year by the continuation of Mighty Quest, a free to play RPG action game that proposed attacking and defend castles to get great loot… without losing our own.

Netflix ensures that all these games “will not have ads or micropayments inside”, and can be enjoyed at no additional cost through the Netflix app. Unfortunately, no images or videos of any of these projects have been presented, so we will have to wait a few months to learn more about them.

Video game series on Netflix

In recent years, Netflix and Ubisoft have established a strong relationship that has led them to announce not only these three exclusive games, but also several television series based on the great brands of the French company. Among them is, of course, Assassin’s Creed, but they are also working on a Splinter Cell series and a Far Cry anime.

Recently, taking advantage of the premiere of Netflix’s notable Tekken, we published a special with 8 anime series based on video games that we recommend. In the next few days, the animated series based on Cyberpunk 2077 will also be released.

