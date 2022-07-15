Netflix will have ads, and has partnered with Microsoft to let us see their advertising

As we have been advancing in recent weeks, Netflix finally confirmed that it is working on a cheaper type of subscription but with advertising involved, something that has not excited its user base. In fact, their massive loss of subscribers, and decisions like ending account sharing on the service, reflect one of the worst moments of the company in years.

Similarly, Netflix continues with its plan to offer a cheaper subscription based on ads, and some time ago it began looking for partners. Now, the company reveals its collaboration with Microsoftwho will help those of Reed Hastings with the issue of ads through their advertising technology, being also a global sales partner of the company.

Microsoft will offer its advertising technology to Netflix

Microsoft will help power the most basic subscription to this service, of which, by the way, we still don’t know anything about prices. “It’s very early days and we have a lot to work towards. But our long-term goal is clear,” Netflix says in a press release. It is here that they also claim to provide more choice for consumers, while offering a “new brand experience for advertisers.”





During the search for partners, Netflix had already held talks with other companies, including Google, one of the most relevant players in the online advertising sector, Magnite, the world’s largest advertising platform, and FreeWheel, a company belonging to the giant of the American telecommunications company Comcast. However, Microsoft has been the one that has fitted them the most when it comes to signing an agreement.

According to Netflix, Microsoft has the ability to “meet all the needs required” to work alongside them on the new ad-supported subscription. It also points out that the company led by Satya Nadella promised to innovate over time, both from the advertising technology side and from the sales side, and thus offer “strong privacy protections” for users.

At the moment, Microsoft is the only advertising partner, so all ads will go exclusively through its platform, as they comment on their official blog. Of course, although they have not mentioned it again this time, Netflix had said it did not rule out changing its mind later and take full control of advertising as what they were looking for was “an easy entry into the market”.

We still do not know when this subscription with ads will end up arriving, although the fact that we have already found a partner points to a launch for this year. Quite a few changes will come to the platform in the coming months. And it is that while they prepare new original series and movies, the platform will invest even more in video games, as has been the case with the new from the creator of Downwell, and even options to offer live content.