Netflix will say goodbye to sharing accounts. And Disney + sticks its paw out with a survey where they ask us why we share

The Disney+ streaming platform has emailed some of its users a survey asking why they share an account with people outside your home.





Among the available options (many) are that the other people do not use the service regularly enough; that these people do not want to pay for the service; they can’t do it and who shares wants to help; or who use other services but these do not give them access to Disney + content.





Disney+ could follow in Netflix’s footsteps





This survey has made many users speculate on the possibility that Disney + wants to continue the steps of Netflix and get to charge for account sharing (which could raise large amounts of money).

It must be remembered that Netflix poses lower your fees in exchange for ads as a solution for the loss of users that it is suffering.

Netflix presented financial results a few days ago with bad news for its investors: for the first time in a decade it has lost subscribers. Specifically, 200,000 in a quarter. And the worst is yet to come, because for the next quarter they predict a drop of two million users.

The announcement of the fall has come accompanied by other very relevant ones: Netflix announced that free account sharing is going to end, globally.

About the new Disney + survey, Twitter users are asking the platform not to “cut wings” to the user. A few weeks ago Disney + was also news and much commented on social networks had made charges for its subscription plans in Spain, but with different prices. According to various users on social networks, some people had paid 69.90 euros and others have paid 89.90 euros.

From Genbeta we contacted the Disney+ user service support in Spain and they told us that the company would send an email to subscribers who have paid less explaining the situation to also tell them that they would be charged 20 euros to cover the difference for the error. So it was. It’s just that some people had been charged the old fee.

