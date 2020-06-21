Netflix’s 365 Days Sex Scenes Are So Real Looking They’ve Fooled The Audience

We needed the digicam to be as a lot invisible as attainable, to allow them to act, so certainly the takes had been very, very lengthy. We created essentially the most intimate ambiance we might for the actors. We decreased the on-set crew to an absolute minimal. Because it was handheld I used to be following their motion, and making an attempt to point out their ardour in a pure however stunning method. We needed this intercourse to be fairly genuine. We needed the viewer to listen to their whispers, heavy breaths and we needed to point out the sweat, ardour. Be pure, genuine, however to not cross the border of pornography.