Netflix’s Audrie And Daisy Star Daisy Coleman Has Died At 23

Daisy Coleman, the main voice within the 2016 Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy has died on the age of 23. The Missouri school scholar informed her story about her alleged rape at 14 years previous and began sexual assault prevention group together with her household SafeBAE. Coleman’s demise is being handled as an obvious suicide, as her mom Melinda Coleman introduced Tuesday.
Audrie & Daisy informed the story of two youngsters and their households as they handled the trauma concerned with sexual assault and rape and the unfavourable results of on-line bullying on younger customers. Daisy Coleman’s alleged rape came about at a 2012 Missouri home get together placed on by one of many highschool’s star soccer gamers, Matthew Barnett. She and her finest good friend Paige Parkhurst (age 13), who have been each allegedly raped within the basement of the house. Melinda Coleman stated this, per Deadline:
My daughter Catherine Daisy Coleman dedicated suicide tonight. If you happen to noticed loopy messages and posts it was as a result of I known as the police to examine on her. She was my finest good friend and wonderful daughter. I feel she needed to make it look like I may reside with out her. I can’t. I want I may have taken the ache from her!
Daisy Coleman’s physique was reportedly discovered after her mom requested police to conduct a welfare examine. With the announcement of her daughter’s demise, Melinda Coleman additionally wrote that she believed Daisy “by no means recovered from what these boys did to her.” Coleman’s alleged perpetrator, Matthew Barnett was charged with felony sexual assault however by no means convicted. The fees have been dropped and he pleaded responsible for baby endangerment as an alternative. Coleman had suspicions that Barnett’s case was dropped as a consequence of his household’s political connections.
Daisy Coleman was attending Missouri Valley School and utilizing her platform amplified by the Netflix documentary to work on her group SafeBAE, which is estimated to have reached out to over 5.5 million folks to advertise its mission to finish sexual assault amongst center faculty and highschool college students. SafeBAE started in 2016, coinciding with Daisy & Audrie’s premiere on the Sundance Movie Competition.
The movie directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, mother and father to youngsters of their very own, filmed the Coleman household for the documentary over the span of two years because the household handled hostile reactions from their very own neighborhood. Apart from Daisy Coleman’s story, the documentary additionally positioned a highlight on Audrie Potts, who was assaulted when she was 15 in Saratoga, California in 2012. Potts died by suicide ten days after the incident as Audrie & Daisy detailed.
If you happen to or somebody you realize is fighting the results of sexual assault and/or rape, attain out to the Nationwide Sexual Assault Hotline as a useful resource.
