Netflix’s Becoming Trailer Has Michelle Obama Sharing Intimate Details About Her Life

That is a well timed message given how 2020 has been panning out. Michelle Obama has been lively in latest weeks, speaking to Ellen and others — and admitting to watching plenty of Netflix — forward of the discharge of Becoming. This glimpse into her life was filmed earlier than present world occasions, nevertheless it’s good to know that below these circumstances her life has been fairly much like the remainder of us. OK perhaps like the remainder of us plus having an enormous general content material cope with Netflix alongside together with her husband Barack Obama who spent eight years within the White Home. Comply with-up: I ponder if this implies they get free Netflix?