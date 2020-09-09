Netflix’s Blackpink Documentary Set for October

Netflix has introduced {that a} documentary concerning the Ok-pop group Blackpink will premiere on Oct. 14.

“Blackpink: Gentle Up the Sky” will observe group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé’s recording course of, their on a regular basis lives as Ok-pop stars, in addition to their history-making efficiency eventually yr’s Coachella competition. The movie will function unique interviews and photographs of the quartet.

Netflix teased the opportunity of a Blackpink mission again in February, when followers puzzled about its existence on Twitter. Netflix then replied to a fan’s hypothesis, “We at the moment don’t have any data on when that’ll be launched. Be sure that to observe our social deal with for updates although!”

“Blackpink: Gentle Up the Sky” joins the streaming service’s rising library of music documentaries and live performance movies, together with Beyonce’s “Homecoming,” Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana” and Woman Gaga’s “5 Foot Two.”

The upcoming movie is directed by Caroline Suh, the creator behind Netflix documentary “Salt Fats Acid Warmth,” and produced by Radical Media. The manager producers are Jon Kamen, David Sirulnick and Zara Duffy for RadicalMedia, and Cara Mones is the producer.

Blackpink lately collaborated with Selena Gomez for their latest single “Ice Cream” and featured on Woman Gaga’s bilingual music “Bitter Sweet” from the artist’s newest album “Chromatica.” The quartet’s hit single, “How You Like That,” launched in June, notched 100 million streams in lower than a month. “Ice Cream” and “How You Like That” will each seem on their debut album, set for launch through YG Leisure and Interscope Data on Oct. 2.

Blackpink is managed by South Korea’s YG Leisure.