Netflix’s Brews Brothers Creators Talk Gay Nazi Biker Episode And The Gross Prank Inspired By Real Life

JEFF: It begins with Wilhelm naming beers terribly, proper? And that had been occurring from the very starting, that Will cannot identify a beer to avoid wasting his life.

GREG: Yeah, sexual names or something. We simply needed to form of proceed that and see if we may get a narrative out of that. And then simply following form of the arc imaginative and prescient of the brewery itself changing into extra profitable, we have been making an attempt to think about a approach we may nonetheless present the brewery getting extra widespread with sure beers and but get some comedy from it, too. Then we simply did not need one thing to be too form of on the nostril, hopefully hiding the ball slightly bit with the biker gang by making them homosexual. And you realize, why cannot a homosexual individual be a Nazi?